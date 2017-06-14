Ganga pays tributes to Brig Rajinder Singh

SAMBA: To pay homage to Brigadier Rajinder Singh on his 118th birth anniversary, a function was organized at Brigadier Rajinder Singh Memorial Park Bagoona, on Wednesday.

Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chander Prakash Ganga, who was the chief guest, paid rich tributes to Brigadier Rajinder Singh.

Recalling bravery and supreme sacrifices of Brig. Rajinder Singh, Ganga, exhorted upon the youth to follow the footsteps of the national hero.

He said that Brigadier Rajinder Singh was a brave soldier who stopped the raiders from Pakistan to enter the territory of Jammu and Kashmir and saved the lives of the people.

The Minister exhorted upon the youth to remember the martyrs and imbibe qualities of bravery and valour. He also asked them to stay away from social evils adding that youth have a vital role in shaping the future of the nation.

DC Samba, Sheetal Nanda, Director Radio Kashmir Jammu, SSP Samba, ACD Samba, ADDC, SDM, President Dogra Sadar Sabha, Gulchain Singh Charak, Dogra Rattan, Major Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, AVSM, President JKESL (Jammu and Kashmir Ex Services Leaqhue) were present on the occasso.

Earlier, the Minister kick started blacktopping work of 1.5 km road from 17 Miles on Jammu–Pathankote Highway to Bhudwal at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crore

Speaking on the occasion the Minister said that adequate steps will be taken to enhance amenities and redress the problems of the people in a time bound manner.

DDC Samba, Sheetal Nanda, Executive Engineers of PHE, PDD, senior officers besides large number of people were present on the occasion.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With