Ganga distributes prizes among winners of Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 14: Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chander Prakash today attended the final match of cricket tournament at Ismailpur Stadium Samba organized by Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. The final match was played between Modern Papers & Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. which was won by Modern Paper by 9 runs.

On the occasion, the Minister disbursed the prizes to the winner and runner up teams and among the top performers of the tournament. The Minister highlighted the ongoing improvement in sports infrastructure in the State so that the local players can compete at the national level.

He called for identifying of sports talent at young age so that necessary training and equipment could be provided to the prospective players. He also emphasized on health benefits and channeling of positive energy in right direction through sports among the youth. The Minister also informed that focus is being made on providing employment to youth by engaging them in local industries.

The Group Chairman Nand Kishore Aggarwal, Ankur Aggarwal (Managing Director) & Mohit Goel (General Manager) of Modern Papers, B.S. Jaggi (General Manager of Crystal crop Protection Pvt. Ltd.) also congratulated to both the teams for playing good cricket match and said that the management of Group of Crystal Crop Protection Pvt. Ltd. is committed to contribute for development of local youth.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With