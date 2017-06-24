Ganga calls for sustained effort to promote Ladakhi products

LEH: Minister for Industries & Commerce, Chander Prakash Ganga today chaired a review meeting of the Departments/ Corporations of Leh district which are under the Ministry of Industries & Commerce at DC Conference Hall.

While reviewing the progress of various sectors in Ladakh, the Minister said that to explore the handicrafts and handloom of J&K at national and international level the government will launch separate Websites for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions with special focus on local products to ensure proper recognition to the work of the artisans of the respective regions besides economic benefits to the whole state. He said Handloom and Handicraft is a very important sector in Jammu and Kashmir and the Government will pay focused attention to promote it appropriately at local and national level. He maintained that government owned outlets across India will facilitate the local goods of a particular area for promotion and sale.

Highlighting the importance of diverse designs, Minister stressed on the need to have the distinct design of the respective area to maintain its different identity. To give boost to the small scale industries, he called upon the banks to make loan process flexible in order to encourage the entrepreneurs of small scale industries in the Ladakh region. To encourage the working women in Ladakh, the Minister stressed the need for more steps to impart skill development training so that they can avail benefits of various Government schemes. He also stressed the need for value addition in the local products which will facilitate the goods to find easy market.

Talking about the importance of large scale industries and their possible potential in Ladakh in the fields of black granite, granite, marble, silica etc., the Minister said that such industries can help generate massive employment at larger scale and improve the economy of the region. He issued instructions to the concerned officers for proper clustering of artisans to ensure necessary benefits under various schemes. He further said that work on connecting artisans and their work on-line has already begun which will facilitate the buyer to get proper information regarding a product.

CEC LAHDC Leh Dr Sonam Dawa Lonpo, speaking on the occasion raised the issue of transmission line at the Industrial Area and also requested for funding for an ambitious Trade Facility Centre at Phyang. He further updated the Minister about the existing 8 groups of artisans at Changthang who are working on Pashmina products. He expressed hope for completion of a new high capable Pashmina De-hairing Unit by the end of this year which will help in further boosting Pashmina industries in Ladakh. He called upon all the Councilors and HoDs for proper awareness of all the schemes among the general public of their respective constituencies and areas.

Speaking on the occasion DC Leh, Prasanna Ramaswamy G told about the successful running of pilot project of Laktsal that had engaged local private designers for imparting training about 30 women of Stok and Choglamsar. After its successful implementation, it is further extended by opening training units at Phyang and Chuchot. The finished products generated a sale of about 5 lakh in 40 days, he added.

Later, the Minister also visited Laktsal unit at TRC Centre main market and appreciated the local products made by the artisans of Ladakh for fabricating quality products. He encouraged the artisans and hoped that the quality of the products will further improve the financial status of the area.

EC Works Dorjey Motup, agriculture Tsering Wangdus, Handloom & Handicraft Tsering Sandup also spoke on the occasion and raised some important issues. HODs of allied departments also attended the meeting.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With