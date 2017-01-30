Breaking News:

Gandhi Ji : All time relevant

O.P. Sharma
Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, left us 65 years ago on January 30, 1948. He was the  soul of the Indian freedom struggle on whose magic touch of non-violence, thousands followed  him on the path of sacrifices and sufferings. By his unique Satyagrah Gandhiji was able to set  the unarmed and non-violent Indian masses against the all powerful British rulers of the  country and ultimately successfully led the nation to Independence in 1947.
For him the service of humanity was, in fact, service to  God at the same time  firmly believing in truth and universal brotherhood considering the whole world like a family.  ‘Bapu’ as he was affectionately called, did not preach only but he did live up to his teachings  and gave spiritual as well as moral re-orientation to the politics. He had a vision of a new  India with prosperity and justice: social, economic and political for all the citizens.
Gandhi’s Ideals
Gandhiji’s greatest concern was the rural masses and the disadvantaged sections of  society and stood for casteless and classless society. His faith in non-violence and truth was  unshakable. In fact, his political and social life is like a beacon-light shining star. He was  the greatest son of India who throughout his life experimented with truth and subsequently made  the supreme sacrifice after an assassin’s bullet struck him.
Born on October 2, 1869 in Rajkot region of Gujarat State where his father, Karam Chand  Gandhi, was a Dewan. He was devoted to his parents, truth and God from early childhood. After  passing the matriculation examination, Gandhiji qualified as a Barrister-at-law in England.
Model of Dedication
Subsequently in connection with a case he visited South Africa in 1893 and could not  put up with injustice and discrimination of the resident Indians by the British rulers. He  launched his struggle against discrimination in South Africa and thus got initiated into public  life. In 1915 he returned to India and gave a new turn to political atmosphere.
His life from 1919 to 1947 is an open book of struggle and sacrifices for achievement  of freedom. He infused a new spirit and direction by mobilizing the rural masses. His method  was unique: non-violence and non-cooperation against the British rule in India. Under his  inspiring leadership the entire nation stood as one man against the foreign exploitation.
Experiments with Truth
Gandhiji advocated use of Swadeshi goods and promotion of Khadi and Gram Udyog and  pleaded that the villages must be made self-sufficient as the real India lives in her rural  units. The economic Swarajya for the villages was his dream.
Gandhiji wanted to reform man and society through truth and non-violence. He was for  change of heart by service, sacrifice and sufferings to bring about reforms. For him means were  more important than the ends. Purity of means was a cardinal principal of his teachings. The  Mahatma Gandhi had a vision of Indian in which there is no distinction between men and women,  touchable and untouchables and also bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.
All Time Relevance
Mahatma Gandhi’s message is still relevant and has been acknowledged fully now across  the globe. After the departure of Mahatmaji, the moral fabric has gone down considerably and he  is “almost forgotten” and remembered only on very few occasions. How can the nation be  galvanized now to hasten socio-economic transformation through Gandhian ways? A redeeming  feature is that in the recent gang-rape case in New Delhi, the young boys and girls carried on  protests peacefully across the country in true Gandhian spirit. This clearly shows that  Gandhiji’s teachings are still relevant and are being followed by the people, especially the  youth.
It is noteworthy that during Mahatma Gandhi’s historic visit to Jammu and Kashmir on  August 1-4, 1947, Bapu had “seen a ray of light” for peace and communal harmony in this  sensitive and strategic State. The people are still highly influenced by Gandhiji’s life and  message.
Clean Politics Only
Gandhi’s philosophy is mainly focused on points like: “Wealth without work”, “Knowledge  without character”, “Politics without morality” “Commerce without ethics”, “Science without  humanity”, “Religion without sacrifice”. Can any nation survive and surge forward without  having consideration to these important factors?
The vigilant public opinion has to assert and spread Gandhi’s teachings for ushering in  socio-economic justice, harmony, gender sensitivity, peace and rapid progress in all spheres of  life. It is time that  the people rededicate themselves to the cause of the common masses for  whom our great leaders suffered numerous hardships and made supreme sacrifices.
Total Commitment
Had Gandhiji been alive today he would have certainly wondered about the doings of our  leadership. The crisis of character and confidence has set in and needs to be effectively dealt  with the truth in politics and purity of means as insisted by Gandhiji.
On January 30, the nation pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi at Rajghat, New  Delhi. At numerous places in India, the people particularly the young generation pledge to  dedicate themselves for building a New India of Gandhiji’s dreams and ideals.
(Starline Syndicate Service)
feedbackexcelsior@gmail.com

