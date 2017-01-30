Gandhi Ji : All time relevant

O.P. Sharma

Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, left us 65 years ago on January 30, 1948. He was the soul of the Indian freedom struggle on whose magic touch of non-violence, thousands followed him on the path of sacrifices and sufferings. By his unique Satyagrah Gandhiji was able to set the unarmed and non-violent Indian masses against the all powerful British rulers of the country and ultimately successfully led the nation to Independence in 1947.

For him the service of humanity was, in fact, service to God at the same time firmly believing in truth and universal brotherhood considering the whole world like a family. ‘Bapu’ as he was affectionately called, did not preach only but he did live up to his teachings and gave spiritual as well as moral re-orientation to the politics. He had a vision of a new India with prosperity and justice: social, economic and political for all the citizens.

Gandhi’s Ideals

Gandhiji’s greatest concern was the rural masses and the disadvantaged sections of society and stood for casteless and classless society. His faith in non-violence and truth was unshakable. In fact, his political and social life is like a beacon-light shining star. He was the greatest son of India who throughout his life experimented with truth and subsequently made the supreme sacrifice after an assassin’s bullet struck him.

Born on October 2, 1869 in Rajkot region of Gujarat State where his father, Karam Chand Gandhi, was a Dewan. He was devoted to his parents, truth and God from early childhood. After passing the matriculation examination, Gandhiji qualified as a Barrister-at-law in England.

Model of Dedication

Subsequently in connection with a case he visited South Africa in 1893 and could not put up with injustice and discrimination of the resident Indians by the British rulers. He launched his struggle against discrimination in South Africa and thus got initiated into public life. In 1915 he returned to India and gave a new turn to political atmosphere.

His life from 1919 to 1947 is an open book of struggle and sacrifices for achievement of freedom. He infused a new spirit and direction by mobilizing the rural masses. His method was unique: non-violence and non-cooperation against the British rule in India. Under his inspiring leadership the entire nation stood as one man against the foreign exploitation.

Experiments with Truth

Gandhiji advocated use of Swadeshi goods and promotion of Khadi and Gram Udyog and pleaded that the villages must be made self-sufficient as the real India lives in her rural units. The economic Swarajya for the villages was his dream.

Gandhiji wanted to reform man and society through truth and non-violence. He was for change of heart by service, sacrifice and sufferings to bring about reforms. For him means were more important than the ends. Purity of means was a cardinal principal of his teachings. The Mahatma Gandhi had a vision of Indian in which there is no distinction between men and women, touchable and untouchables and also bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

All Time Relevance

Mahatma Gandhi’s message is still relevant and has been acknowledged fully now across the globe. After the departure of Mahatmaji, the moral fabric has gone down considerably and he is “almost forgotten” and remembered only on very few occasions. How can the nation be galvanized now to hasten socio-economic transformation through Gandhian ways? A redeeming feature is that in the recent gang-rape case in New Delhi, the young boys and girls carried on protests peacefully across the country in true Gandhian spirit. This clearly shows that Gandhiji’s teachings are still relevant and are being followed by the people, especially the youth.

It is noteworthy that during Mahatma Gandhi’s historic visit to Jammu and Kashmir on August 1-4, 1947, Bapu had “seen a ray of light” for peace and communal harmony in this sensitive and strategic State. The people are still highly influenced by Gandhiji’s life and message.

Clean Politics Only

Gandhi’s philosophy is mainly focused on points like: “Wealth without work”, “Knowledge without character”, “Politics without morality” “Commerce without ethics”, “Science without humanity”, “Religion without sacrifice”. Can any nation survive and surge forward without having consideration to these important factors?

The vigilant public opinion has to assert and spread Gandhi’s teachings for ushering in socio-economic justice, harmony, gender sensitivity, peace and rapid progress in all spheres of life. It is time that the people rededicate themselves to the cause of the common masses for whom our great leaders suffered numerous hardships and made supreme sacrifices.

Total Commitment

Had Gandhiji been alive today he would have certainly wondered about the doings of our leadership. The crisis of character and confidence has set in and needs to be effectively dealt with the truth in politics and purity of means as insisted by Gandhiji.

On January 30, the nation pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi at Rajghat, New Delhi. At numerous places in India, the people particularly the young generation pledge to dedicate themselves for building a New India of Gandhiji’s dreams and ideals.

