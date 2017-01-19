GAD issues instructions to DCs for re-starting of Adhaar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: For re-starting of Adhaar under UIDAI process, the General Administration Department in Jammu and Kashmir today issued detailed instructions to all the Deputy Commissioners for strict adherence of the same.

According to an order in this regard, the Deputy Commiss-ioners shall take review meeting with Tehsildars/Executive Offic-ers of Municipalities including Municipal Commissioners, Jammu/Srinagar to get EB wise summary of NPR verification data already collected, which will give details of persons who have filled up new NPR Forms.

The already filled in NPR forms during updation of NPR and seeding of Adhaar are to be kept readily available, so that when the residents come they need to get a copy of this form from the concerned Clerk of Tehsil after that stamp size photograph be pasted on the form duly attested by Tehsildar/NT, before capturing his biometric for Adhaar.

Tehsildar’s certificate, based on house-hold schedule duly affirmed by family head and verified by local teacher as required under NPR process, carrying stamp size photo of the citizen, shall be entertained as Proof of Identity and Proof of Address till further instructions.

The residents should present the duly attested form at the enrolment centre for capturing the biometrics alongwith web-cam snap shot for its uploading by the operators/vendors for UIDAI use.

Incase fresh NPR form is required, photocopy of the blank NPR Form can be used by the concerned officials.

Deputy Commissioners shall ask all the Tehsildars/ Executive Officers to provide space for the enrolment centres wherever required, however, already established PEe’s in past shall be restarted. The DCs shall utilize the funds released by GAD from time to time.

Adhaar services as per UIDAI rates will be notified so that services at nominal costs are provided to the citizens through the enrollment agency. The rates will be shortly notified for the information of the DC’s/ general public, so that grievances of the public are addressed by way of facilitating card correction/ updating details etc.

The GAD had recently received a communication from the Information Technology Department wherein it is stated that the Adhaar enrolment process is shifted from RGI to UIDAl and the Registrarship and control of this process now lies with the State Government.

