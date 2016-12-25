Freight rates rise on busy cargo movements

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section improved by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market today following thin position of trucks amid busy cargo movements.

Transporters said pick up in cargo movements against tight position of trucks in the market, mainly pushed up freight rates.

Delhi to Kanpur, Guwahati and Goa freight rates moved up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 21,000, Rs 60,000 and Rs 58,000, respectively.

Rates to Chennai, Mysore and Puducherry also went up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 69,000, Rs 71,000 and Rs 74,000, respectively.

Following are today’s freights per 9-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 16,000 Hyderabad 58,000 Chandigarh 17,000 Vijayawada 60,000 Ludhiana 18,000 Bengaluru 66,000 Kanpur 21,000 Chennai 69,000 Indore 23,000 Mysore 71,000 Ahmedabad 24,000 Puducherry 74,000 Baroda 26,000 Coimbatore 76,000 Patna 27,000 Kochi 81,000 Surat 28,000 Thiruvananthapuram 85,000 Mumbai 30,000 Goa 58,000 Pune 32,000 Gwalior 14,000 Kolkata 33,000 Guwahati 60,000 (PTI)

