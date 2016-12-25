Breaking News:

Freight rates rise on busy cargo movements

Posted on 25/12/2016 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI, Dec 24:  Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section improved by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market today following thin position of trucks amid busy cargo movements.
Transporters said pick up in cargo movements against tight position of trucks in the market, mainly pushed up freight rates.
Delhi to Kanpur, Guwahati and Goa freight rates moved up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 21,000, Rs 60,000 and Rs 58,000, respectively.
Rates to Chennai, Mysore and Puducherry also went up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 69,000, Rs 71,000 and Rs 74,000, respectively.
Following are today’s freights per 9-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur      16,000  Hyderabad           58,000 Chandigarh  17,000  Vijayawada          60,000 Ludhiana    18,000  Bengaluru           66,000 Kanpur      21,000  Chennai             69,000 Indore      23,000  Mysore              71,000 Ahmedabad   24,000  Puducherry          74,000 Baroda      26,000  Coimbatore          76,000 Patna       27,000  Kochi               81,000 Surat       28,000  Thiruvananthapuram  85,000 Mumbai      30,000  Goa                 58,000 Pune        32,000  Gwalior             14,000 Kolkata     33,000  Guwahati            60,000 (PTI)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Business. Bookmark the permalink.

State

More Related News

Markets

error : cannot receive stock quote information

Weekly Special

Scroll to Top