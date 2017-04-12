Four sent to 10-day CBI custody in Rs 2,240 cr cheating case

NEW DELHI: Four directors of Surya Vinayak Industries Limited were today sent to 10 days CBI custody by a Delhi court for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 2,240 crore.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass sent Sanjay Jain, Rajiv Jain, Rohit Chaudhary and Sanjeev Agarwal, arrested by the probe agency on the complaint of Punjab National Bank (PNB), to custody till April 22.

The accused were arrested by CBI earlier in the day for allegedly using more than 100 shell companies for routing and diversion of bank funds.

Later, the CBI produced them before the court and alleged that they cheated 17 nationalised and four private banks and sought their 14 days custody.

The agency told the court that the accused persons were not cooperating in the recovery of the crime proceeds, the money they made through the crime and invested abroad. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With