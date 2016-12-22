Fortnightly children special train suspended due to cold wave in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Authorities have suspended fortnightly children special train due to harsh weather conditions in the Kashmir Valley, which reeled under cold wave as mercury remained below freezing point.

An official spokesperson here today said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan convened an emergency meeting to review the status of fortnightly Children Special Train in view of harsh climatic conditions prevailing in the Valley.

During the meeting, the officers suggested that the special train service should be halted owing to the weather vagaries as it becomes difficult for the students to reach the railway station early in the morning under freezing temperature.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned that the Children Special Train “Waadi Ki Sair” should be halted for time being till weather improves in Kashmir. (AGENCIES)

