FCS&CA to introduce electronic file tracking system from July1: Zulfkar Ali

SRINAGAR: Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and Information, Choudhary Zulfkar Ali today announced that from next month the department would introduce electronic file and letter tracking system to bring more efficiency in the system.

Speaking during a review meeting the Minister said by introducing the new File Tracking System (FTS) and Letter Monitoring System (LMS) the Government intends to increase the working efficiency of the department.

Directing the concerned officers to ensure that all the required steps in this regard are taken, primarily ensuring good internet connectivity, the Minister said from July 1,2017 FTS, and LMS would be started in FCS&CA.

Highlighting the significance of the new system, the Minister said it would help in monitoring the movement of files and letters across various levels.

The Minister said the new system is a shift from the past practice of manual tracking which comprised of going through ledgers and registers. The process is not only cumbersome, but time consuming also, he said. He said with the new system the concerned would be able to maintain a consistent track about the status of files at different levels.

Seeking update on Aadhar enrolment, the Minister was informed that around 2200 new Aadhar machines have been brought in to expedite the process. He was informed that so far 90 lakh people have been enrolled and the Aadhar registration of the rest would be would be completed by the end of this year. The Minister was also informed that the draft for Aadhar Act is getting prepared.

Commissioner Secretary, Information Technology, Sanjeev Verma, Secretary, FCS&CA, Shafiq Raina, Director FCS&CA Nissar Ahmad Wani, and other concerned attended the meeting.

Earlier, the Minister also visited the Directorate of FCS&CA to discuss the renovation work of the office building.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the structure has an archaic value and needs to be preserved as heritage building. He said the outlook of the building should be maintained in its original form while doing the facelift of the building.

Later Minister also inaugurated a computer laboratory of the department, and visited the Tehsil Supply Officers (TSO) room that has been computerized. Interacting with the TSOs, the Minister said employees have to brace the latest technology to serve the consumers in a better fashion. He said adapting technology would greatly increase their efficiency and would also reduce their workload to a great extent.

