Farooq says 10 PDP MLAs had approached him to topple Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 8: Former Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah today made sensational revelations that 10 MLAs of ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had approached him to topple the PDP-BJP coalition Government but made it clear that he has no intentions to do so as he don’t believe in horse-trading.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Bhatindi this afternoon, Farooq claimed that 10 MLAs of the PDP had approached him for toppling present PDP-BJP dispensation and forming new Government in the State with the help of National Conference.

“But I will tell you, I don’t believe in the politics of `Aya Ram, Gaya Ram’ (horse-trading). This politics was done by late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti must know this,” he said.

Ruling PDP headed by Mehbooba Mufti has 28 MLAs and is running coalition with the support of 25 MLAs of the BJP and two of People’s Conference, a BJP ally. National Conference has 15 MLAs and its former coalition partner, the Congress has 11.

Farooq Abdullah’s sensational claim that PDP’s 10 MLAs had approached him for formation of new Government is set to hot the political spectrum in the State.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdullah ruled out tendering of apology, as sought by the BJP, on his remarks pertaining to the Hurriyat Conference in which he had called upon the Hurriyat to unite and extended his party’s support to the amalgam as well as the ongoing unrest in the Kashmir valley.

“Why should I apologize? I have said nothing wrong. My statement is not anti-national. The PDP and BJP’s Agenda of Alliance has itself claimed that they would hold talks with all stakeholders including Hurriyat Conference to resolve Kashmir issue,” Farooq said, adding that coalition partners should see their Agenda document first before training guns on him and describing him as anti-national.

He reiterated that the dialogue was only solution to Kashmir problem.

“Yes, India and Pakistan will have to talk one day to resolve their issues. Dialogue is the only option that can resolve all issues between India and Pakistan and help the people of Kashmir live in peace,” the National Conference president said.

Replying to a question on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti blaming him for ongoing unrest in the Kashmir valley, Farooq said neither he is a stone pelter nor his party’s workers are.

“I’m not a stone pelter. My party workers are not stone pelters. Instead, the National Conference workers have been the target of gun and several of them have lost their lives,” he said and asked “how the National Conference can be blamed for the unrest”?

Replying to another question regarding registration of First Information Report (FIR) against him in Uttar Pradesh for his remarks on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Dr Abdullah said there are certain bad people in India, who keep on doing such activities (registration of complaints to gain publicity).

To another question on triple talaaq, Farooq quipped: “neither I have given talaaq, nor will I give. What can I say”?

