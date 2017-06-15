sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

Fadnavis says BJP prepared for Maha mid-term polls

Posted on 15/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Mumbai: The BJP unit in Maharashtra is prepared for mid-term polls, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

 Fadnavis made the remarks in reference to reports speculating mid-term polls in the state against the backdrop of farmers’ stir for loan waiver in view of the agrarian crisis.

The Fadnavis government had agreed to the long-standing demand of farmers and announced a loan waiver for them last Sunday.

“Some people said (when the agitation was on) that they will bring the government down, they will withdraw support. I said we are ready for mid-term polls.

“If someone wants to impel us to go for mid-term polls, I am confident we will be able to form government again,” Fadnavis told reporters here without naming any party.

 Buoyed by the BJP’s success in Maharashtra local bodies’ polls, held recently, Fadnavis exuded confidence that people of the state were with the saffron party notwithstanding various agitations in the state.

“That success was unprecedented. No other party achieved such success. The Congress-NCP couldn’t attend the success even during their hay days. So, people believe in the government,” he said.

Talking to a Marathi news channel recently, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had suggested that his party, a BJP ally in the state government, would withdraw support if the loan waiver was not announced. (Agencies)

