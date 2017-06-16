Ex-JK DGP to probe conduct of CRPF IG who reported ‘fake encounter’

NEW DELHI: Former Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Ashok Prasad may travel to Assam to probe the conduct of a CRPF inspector general (IG), who has lodged a complaint about an alleged fake encounter there.

Senior IPS officer Rajnish Rai had sent a report to the paramilitary force headquarters and others in April, alleging that two men had been killed in the alleged staged encounter in March in Assam’s Chirang district. The officer was then in charge of the Northeast sector of the paramilitary force.

Prasad, currently a technical advisor to the Union home ministry, will inquire whether the conduct of the officer was within the parameters of the rules as he has conducted a “discreet” inquiry on his own and whether or not he exceeded his jurisdiction by preparing the report. (AGENCIES)

