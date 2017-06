NEW DELHI, June 18:In a democracy like India, resorting to violence would never help in finding a solution. Every issue can be resolved through mutual dialogue said Rajnath.

All parties and stakeholders should resolve their

differences and misunderstandings through dialogue in amicable environment says Rajnath.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh appeals to residents of Darjeeling to remain calm and peaceful, says nobody should resort to violence. (agencies)

