Breaking News:

Establish new departments in JU

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Sir,
The University of Jammu is a  reputed varsity in J&K and across the country as well.It has wide range of academic departments and variety of faculties which offer courses to the students to quench the thirst of knowledge. The University has achieved excellence in teaching, research, quality education etc for which it has been Accredited as A+ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council(NAAC).
Many a time it was demanded by civil society and student organizations to establish some of the most important departments in University Of Jammu.It includes the department of Mass Communication,Persian and Arabic.Meanwhile, it is noteworthy to mention here that the University is offering the bachelor courses at affiliated colleges in Arabic and Persian but it does not offer the Masters courses. Due to unavailability of these departments, the financially mediocre students lose the opportunity of higher education as they cannot afford to go outside the Universities of J&K.
As a welfare state,the need of the hour is that the University and our State Government should pay immediate attention towards and genuine demands of the student community and to establish these departments in the University of Jammu so that the financial problems does not hinder the students from attaining higher education.
Yours etc..
Hamid Hashmi,
The Law School,
University of Jammu.

