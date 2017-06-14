England bowled out for 211 by Pakistan in first semis

CARDIFF: England were bowled out for 211 by Pakistan in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy here today.

Put into bat, England’s top order batsmen — Joe Root (46), Jonny Bairstow (43) and Eoin Morgan (33) — made useful contributions but they lost wickets regulary due to the sustained pressure from Pakistan bowlers.

In the end, it was Ben Stokes’ 34, which helped England cross the 200-mark.

Among bowlers, Hasan Ali (3/35) took three wickets, while and Junaid Khan (2/42) and debutant Rumman Raees (2/44) snapped two each, while young Shadab Khan (1/40) scalped one wicket to contribute to the team.

Brief score:

England: 211 allout in 49.5 overs (Joe Root 46; Hasan Ali 3/35). (AGENCIES)

