sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Breaking News:

England bowled out for 211 by Pakistan in first semis

Posted on 14/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
England bowled out for 211 by Pakistan in first semis

CARDIFF: England were bowled out for 211 by Pakistan in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy here today.

Put into bat, England’s top order batsmen — Joe Root (46), Jonny Bairstow (43) and Eoin Morgan (33) — made useful contributions but they lost wickets regulary due to the sustained pressure from Pakistan bowlers.

In the end, it was Ben Stokes’ 34, which helped England cross the 200-mark.

Among bowlers, Hasan Ali (3/35) took three wickets, while and Junaid Khan (2/42) and debutant Rumman Raees (2/44) snapped two each, while young Shadab Khan (1/40) scalped one wicket to contribute to the team.

Brief score:

England: 211 allout in 49.5 overs (Joe Root 46; Hasan Ali 3/35). (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top