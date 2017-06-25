Srinagar : An encounter between the security forces and terrorists is underway at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. If reports are to be believed, two terrorists are holed up inside a Delhi Public School building in the region. The firing began around 3.40 am and is still on intermittently, a police officer has been quoted as saying.

As per a report, the terrorists had entered into the premises of DPS Srinagar last evening after carrying out an attack on the CRPF personnel deployed on road opening duty near the school on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. On Saturday, a CRPF official was quoted as saying that the terrorists fired with AK-rifles at around 6.15 pm this evening on a vehicle which was a part of 29 Battalion of CRPF patrol party. He also said that jawans are critically injured and are undergoing a treatment at the nearby hospital.“Firing was on our vehicle. One Sub Inspector lost his life and 2 of our personnel are injured. We have cordoned the area.

In the attack, a CRPF officer was martyred and a constable of the force was left injured. The attack took place in high security zone located less than a kilometre away from headquarters of Army’s Chinar Corps.

The security forces immediately cordoned-off the area and search operations were launched by police, paramilitary and Army men to track the terrorists in the large school campus. According to sources, drone cameras and other hi-tech gadgets were used to trace the location of the terrorists. The Srinagar-Jammu highway has been shut temporarily post the attack (Agencies)