Employment June 22, 2017

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR LTD. CHEMICAL MFR PLANT

Admin Executive Male

Remarks Retired From Army as a Clerk/JCO

Salary 17 to 18 Thousand

Admin Executive Female

Remarks Mature Lady

Work Experience 3 to 4 years

Salary 17 to 18 thousand.

90864-85474/90860-85474

Hr7colours2011@gmail.com

100% Placement

Work/visit/Study Visa.

In Dubai, Singapore, Doha-Qatar, Canada, Australia , Saudi Arab and also in India.

Process time:-1 month

Post ur cv on :- panjtara4@gmail.com

Or submit at our office Kunjwani Chowk Jammu

Mob:- 9103777001,/2/3/4/5

Watsap:- 9697669431

REQUIRE

FOR A SMALL SCALE UNIT AT

BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU

WE REQUIRE A PRODUCTION ENGINEER (MALE/ FEMALE).

FRESHER GRADUATE MAY

CONTACT ARCHANA NANDA.

M/S REVA IRRIGATION SYSTEM

LANE NO. 15 PHASE 2ND SIDCO

INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

BARI- BRAHMANA JAMMU

M.NO. 9796223454

TEACHERS REQUIRED

For

Home Tuitions

Ph: 7298572918

REQUIRED

Female Computer Operator

Vikas Nagar, Sarwal

ORB Consultants

Contact :

0191-2534777

94191-00773

M/s Fortune Pharmaceuticals India P. Ltd.

EPIP, Kartholi, Bari-Brahmna Requires

1. one accountant (male) qul. b.com with experience: 5 years, familier with marg software

2. one computer operator (male) qul. (10+2) Familier with ms. excel, internet,

(interview date: 25-06-2017 in between 1.00 p.m.to 5.00 p.m. at epip, kartholi)

contact no: 01923-222866

email-Fortunepharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Required for Industrial Sector

1) An Accountant having experience 8 to 10 years knowing Mannual & Tally.

2) Store Keeper

3) Supervisior

Contact No: 9086083458

email Id: shivampolymers@gmail.com

Required

Trainers and mis executive for retail sector skill development courses under himayat /Ddu-gky program

Manpower professional skills centre, Channi Rama.

Contact: 9419190248, 8130703131

Email: professionalskillcenter@gmail.com

Required Urgent Godown

keeper for MNC

Store send your resume are walk for interview on 22/6 to 23/6 between 1 to 4 P.M.

Bhagwati Logistics

Lane No. 3, Sidco Complex

Bari Brahmana

Email:preetymahajan100@gmail.com

mrajat.rm@gmail.com

Mob: 9419194832

REQUIRED

DRIVERS

Nurse/Medical Attendant

Contact:- Vishwa Bharati Public Higher Secondary School

Akalpur Morh, Udheywalla Jammu

Phone No: 0191-2505885

9419265969, 9419893131

Upload your CV to:-

Email:vbpsjammu@gmail.com

vishwabharatijammu@yahoo.co.in

REQUIRED

PHE Teacher

Counsellor

Co-Ordinator

Contact:- Vishwa Bharati Public Higher Secondary School

Akalpur Morh, Udheywalla Jammu

Phone No: 0191-2505885

9419265969, 9419893131

Upload your CV to:-

Email:vbpsjammu@gmail.com

vishwabharatijammu@yahoo.co.in

Urgently Required

Salesman for Mens Garment Shop at Gandhi Nagar.

Mob: 9596660666

Required

Receptionist Female

Salary – Negotiable

Walk in Interview on 22nd and 23rd of June 2017

Timing -11 AM to 5 PM

Star Active Group of Company

417-A, Near Asian Sky Shop Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Ph: 9055013820

Jobs in Jammu/Katra

Direct joining without interview.

Profile shift incharge

Salary 40,000.

Eligibility Graduation. Profile. security guard

Salary 14000 + food and accommodation.

Eligibility 8th pass, Height 5.6 inch, Age 35 last

02. Profile: Supervisor

Salary 18000 +food and accommodation.

Eligibility 12th pass, Age limit 40.

Form submit free free free.

Fresher and experience can also apply.

Venue Jai dev consultant

9107024894 / 9858877815,

Email ID: jaideveducation2013@gmail.com

WORK & EARN AT HOME

We introduce Dhoop Bhatti, Aggarbatti, Cello Tape, Rollomatic, Disposable Machines at your home. Just come and avail finance facility from us, available for limited period only.

(Commercial Office also available on rent basis on the heart of city).

Do Hurry Just Contact: 9419137466, 9906853136

PK Associates, Jewel Chowk

OASIS CONSULTANCY

(Edu/Placement Division)

1. Banking Jobs Grad/12th on Roll.

2. Qualitiy Central Officers Exp. (MNC) B. Pharma/M.Sc.

3. Production Boys (MNC)/Helpers 6 to 7K

4. Accountant Exp. (Tally & Busy) Councellor/ Receptionist 12th/Grad.

5. Marketing Manager Grad. + Conveyance.

6. Salesman /Helper/Packing (Malaysia)

Waiters/Diesel Mech.

Need Staff/Jobs.

Call 9622116542, 9086588709

419/A Gandhi Nagar

Required Teacher

For

Quantitative Aptitude

& Gen. Studies

For

Banking and SSC – CGL

Contact: 9419249970

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With