Employment June 22, 2017

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR LTD. CHEMICAL MFR PLANT
Admin Executive Male
Remarks Retired From Army as a Clerk/JCO
Salary 17 to 18 Thousand
Admin Executive Female
Remarks Mature Lady
Work Experience 3 to 4 years
Salary 17 to 18 thousand.
90864-85474/90860-85474
Hr7colours2011@gmail.com
100% Placement
Work/visit/Study Visa.
In Dubai, Singapore, Doha-Qatar, Canada, Australia , Saudi Arab and also in India.
Process time:-1 month
Post ur cv on :- panjtara4@gmail.com
Or submit at our office Kunjwani Chowk Jammu
Mob:- 9103777001,/2/3/4/5
Watsap:- 9697669431
REQUIRE
FOR A SMALL SCALE UNIT AT
BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU
WE REQUIRE A PRODUCTION ENGINEER (MALE/ FEMALE).
FRESHER GRADUATE MAY
CONTACT ARCHANA NANDA.
M/S REVA IRRIGATION SYSTEM
LANE NO. 15 PHASE 2ND SIDCO
INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX
BARI- BRAHMANA JAMMU
M.NO. 9796223454
TEACHERS REQUIRED
For
Home Tuitions
Ph: 7298572918
REQUIRED
Female Computer Operator
Vikas Nagar, Sarwal
ORB Consultants
Contact :
0191-2534777
94191-00773
M/s Fortune Pharmaceuticals India P. Ltd.
EPIP, Kartholi, Bari-Brahmna Requires
1. one accountant (male) qul. b.com with experience: 5 years, familier with marg software
2. one computer operator (male) qul. (10+2) Familier with ms. excel, internet,
(interview date: 25-06-2017 in between 1.00 p.m.to 5.00 p.m. at epip, kartholi)
contact no: 01923-222866
email-Fortunepharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Required for Industrial Sector
1) An Accountant having experience 8 to 10 years knowing Mannual & Tally.
2) Store Keeper
3) Supervisior
Contact No: 9086083458
email Id: shivampolymers@gmail.com
Required
Trainers and mis executive for retail sector skill development courses under himayat /Ddu-gky program
Manpower professional skills centre, Channi Rama.
Contact: 9419190248, 8130703131
Email: professionalskillcenter@gmail.com
Required Urgent Godown
keeper for MNC
Store send your resume are walk for interview on 22/6 to 23/6 between 1 to 4 P.M.
Bhagwati Logistics
Lane No. 3, Sidco Complex
Bari Brahmana
Email:preetymahajan100@gmail.com
mrajat.rm@gmail.com
Mob: 9419194832
REQUIRED
DRIVERS
Nurse/Medical Attendant
Contact:- Vishwa Bharati Public Higher Secondary School
Akalpur Morh, Udheywalla Jammu
Phone No: 0191-2505885
9419265969, 9419893131
Upload your CV to:-
Email:vbpsjammu@gmail.com
vishwabharatijammu@yahoo.co.in
REQUIRED
PHE Teacher
Counsellor
Co-Ordinator
Contact:- Vishwa Bharati Public Higher Secondary School
Akalpur Morh, Udheywalla Jammu
Phone No: 0191-2505885
9419265969, 9419893131
Upload your CV to:-
Email:vbpsjammu@gmail.com
vishwabharatijammu@yahoo.co.in
Urgently Required
Salesman for Mens Garment Shop at Gandhi Nagar.
Mob: 9596660666
Required
Receptionist Female
Salary – Negotiable
Walk in Interview on 22nd and 23rd of June 2017
Timing -11 AM to 5 PM
Star Active Group of Company
417-A, Near Asian Sky Shop Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Ph: 9055013820
Jobs in Jammu/Katra
Direct joining without interview.
Profile shift incharge
Salary 40,000.
Eligibility Graduation. Profile. security guard
Salary 14000 + food and accommodation.
Eligibility 8th pass, Height 5.6 inch, Age 35 last
02. Profile: Supervisor
Salary 18000 +food and accommodation.
Eligibility 12th pass, Age limit 40.
Form submit free free free.
Fresher and experience can also apply.
Venue Jai dev consultant
9107024894 / 9858877815,
Email ID: jaideveducation2013@gmail.com
WORK & EARN AT HOME
We introduce Dhoop Bhatti, Aggarbatti, Cello Tape, Rollomatic, Disposable Machines at your home. Just come and avail finance facility from us, available for limited period only.
(Commercial Office also available on rent basis on the heart of city).
Do Hurry Just Contact: 9419137466, 9906853136
PK Associates, Jewel Chowk
OASIS CONSULTANCY
(Edu/Placement Division)
1. Banking Jobs Grad/12th on Roll.
2. Qualitiy Central Officers Exp. (MNC) B. Pharma/M.Sc.
3. Production Boys (MNC)/Helpers 6 to 7K
4. Accountant Exp. (Tally & Busy) Councellor/ Receptionist 12th/Grad.
5. Marketing Manager Grad. + Conveyance.
6. Salesman /Helper/Packing (Malaysia)
Waiters/Diesel Mech.
Need Staff/Jobs.
Call 9622116542, 9086588709
419/A Gandhi Nagar
Required Teacher
For
Quantitative Aptitude
& Gen. Studies
For
Banking and SSC – CGL
Contact: 9419249970