Employment June 21, 2017

Marketing boys

Having their own two wheeler

On daily basis

Timing 9am to 4pm

250 per day + petrol

Nice tutorials

Exchange Road Kachi Chawni, Jammu

9419362444, 9419143634

WANTED

Two or three BHK Kothi on rent at Green Avenue, Nitco Lane, Vikas Lane, UNO Lane, Talab Tiloo, Patel Nagar etc. Also contact for sale and purchase of commercial or residential properties to let service

Romesh Real Estate

Near Bee Enn Hospital,

Talab Tillo Road, Jammu

www.romeshrealestate.in

email:rameshdabur22@gmail.com

Required Tutors

for 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th

11th & 12th (Med, Non-Med, Com, Arts)

B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA

Spoken English/ Banking/ PO/Clerk

JKSSB/SSC/NEET/JKCET/CDS/NDA

B.Tech/MCA/MBA/MA/M.Com & other Subject

Mobile: 7006389342, 9596515092

WTS Tutorials, Tangey Wali Gali

Kacci Chowni, Jammu

Home Tutors also contact

Gian Public School

Kalakote District Rajouri

REQUIRED

Principal & Teachers

Principal should have minimum

10 year of experience

For a experience teachers a handsome salary is available

Accommodation will be provided

Contact No.:9469500008, 9596653927

Required Urgently

For Sanyog Pharmacy, Jammu

1) ASM – 18 (Exp. 7-10 yrs)

2) RGM – 6 (Exp. 10-15 yrs)

3) AGM – 2 (Exp. 14-20 yrs)

Walk-in with your updated resume at:-

MC Complex, Opp. Bakshi Nagar, Pulli, Akhnoor Road Jammu.

Contact: 9103444016

Email-ID: prabhjot.hr@sanyogpharmacy.com

Urgently Required

· Storekeeper 2-5 years Exp. (Graduate)

· Supervisor (Fresher & Exp) (Graduate)

· 10th, 12th passed for staff 8k to 12k + Accommodation + food.

· Graduate M/Female for Staff.

Salary Negotiable Timing 10 to 4 PM

· Electrician for operating machines

· e-mail: globaljobsolution2013@yahoo.com

Call at : 9596710865, 9018898164

WANTED

A Female Cook/Helper for a small family in Subash Nagar near Jalebi Morh.

Timing 9 to 4

Salary 5000/-

Contact at

M: 99062-05984

Required

Trainers and mis executive for retail sector skill development courses under himayat /Ddu-gky program

Manpower professional skills centre, Channi Rama.

Contact: 9419190248, 8130703131

Email: professionalskillcenter@gmail.com

Urgently Required for Pharmaceutical MFR Plant

Instrument Engineer

Job Profile:

1. Looking after all the electrical installation like transformer, Breakers and DG sets.

2. Knowledge of control wiring of panels.

3. PLC drives and scada knowledge required for machines

4. Calibration of instruments.

5. Knowledge of controllers and sensors and its wiring

6. Knowledge of electronic cards of machines.

Qualification: Diploma/degree in electronics/instrumentation

Experience: Minimum two years in Pharma Industry.

90864-85474/90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

A Sales Girl (Female)

For Boutique

Experienced will be preffered

At Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact: 9797330004

Jobs at Rajouri

1. Programme Assistant – 4 Nos – Graduate with knowledge of computers (Salary Rs. 7500/- PM).

2. Field Assistant – 4 Nos – 12th with knowledge of Computers (Salary Rs. 6500/- PM).

Interview on Saturday 24-06-2017

(9 AM to 1 PM)

National Development Foundation

Ward No. 7, Near Dharamshalla, Rajouri (J&K)

For query contact: 9596771953

Mail resume at : career@ndf.org.in

Sd/-

HR Manager NDF

Required Staff for Company

Area Sales Manager -02

(Graduate BBA/ MBA)

Technical Engineer -02

Tele-Caller -02

Peon -01

Send Resume on

3isolutionsjk@gmail.com

Mob: 9858140523, 9906282178

REQUIRED

Required young and energetic Accountant having B.com/ M.com and knowledge of accounts, computer application and internet.

Good opportunity and negotiable salary for competent candidate.

Apply within seven days

@ principal.sns@dbntrust.in

Required for Industrial Sector

1) An Accountant having experience 8 to 10 years knowing Mannual & Tally.

2) Store Keeper

3) Supervisior

Contact No: 9086083458

email Id: shivampolymers@gmail.com

Staff

Wanted

FOR RESTAURANT IN JAMMU

CAPTAIN – 02

STEWARDS – 04

TANDOORI COOK- 01

KITCHEN HELPER- 02

DISHWASHER- 02

HANDSOME SALARY/

EXPERIENCED MUST

CONTACT : 10 AM-5 PM

9419165062/7006174962

Requirement one of the good

Leading Finance Company of the State

Office Incharge (F) : 2 Nos Min Qual.: MBA with experience

Tele Caller (F): 2 Nos Min Qual.: PG & Graduate with experience

Marketing Executive M/F: 10 Nos. Min Qual.: Graudate with experience

Salary No constratint for the Right Candidate

For Appointment, e-mail your CV at

jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

9797323565, 9697278543, 9697015516

Required

Female Computer Operator

Vikas Nagar, Sarwal

ORB Consultants

Contact :

0191-2534777

94191-00773

Call Centre & Other Jobs

Direct Joining (without Interviews)

Salary 8000 to 20,000+

Pick-in-drop free (Weekly Off)

All shifts any time (over time also)

Qual. 10th, 12th, Grad & Above

Reappear & Freshers can also apply

Khan Job Placement

Cont : 7298225780 (Rehari Chungi)

Office Timing : 10.30 am to 2.00 pm

JOB IN JAMMU

(PROMOTION BASED JOBS)

VACANCIES IN LOWER/MIDDLE/ HIGHER LEVEL OFFICE STAFF, 35 BOYS/25 GIRLS.

QUALIFICATION: 8TH, 10TH, 12TH,

GRADUATE, DIP./ DEGREE HOLDERS INCOME- UPTO 5000/UPTO-10000/ UPTO 25000/- +FREE HOSTEL

CONTACT WITH BIODATA (WITHIN 2 DAYS)

Impulse group

63/A top floor near national highway last morh Gandhi nagar jammu.

Mob-

M/s Fortune Pharmaceuticals India P. Ltd.

EPIP, Kartholi, Bari-Brahmna Requires

1. one accountant (male) qul. b.com with experience: 5 years, familier with marg software

2. one computer operator (male) qul. (10+2) Familier with ms. excel, internet,

(interview date: 25-06-2017 in between 1.00 p.m.to 5.00 p.m. at epip, kartholi)

contact no: 01923-222866

email-Fortunepharmaceuticals@gmail.com

WANTED

truck driver

AROTEK INDUSTRIES

LANE NO. 11, PHASE 2

BARI BRAHMNA

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CALL:

9622189370, 7006993764

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Councellor/Receptionist

2. Delivery Boys

3. Security Guards/Car Washing

Boys/Helpers

4. Job in MNCs Co / Hospitality / Hospital etc.

5. Job in Dubai, Malaysia, Kuwait.

Salary Negotiable

For further details

Contact: 9103345157

Office-Kachi Chowni, Jammu

R K CONSULTANCY

JOB PLACEMENT

MNC

Industrial Job

Corporate Office Job

Pharmaceuticals Companies

Marketing Executive

For Registration

Contact: 9086228824

URGENT REQUIRED

Experienced and Qualified

Male Hair Dresser

For Jammu Sva Spa.

Min Exp 3 years

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 90554-96752

Required Teachers

FOR

11th Upto Clg. Classes

*Chemistry

*Botony/Zoology

*Physics

Shree Swastik Institute of Education

H. 65, Exchange Road, Kachi Chawni Jammu

9797490408; 9596822052

RELIANCE SECURITIES LTD.

(FRANCHISE)

Requires the following staff.

(1) Computer Operator cum Field Officer (M) should be atleast graduate with basics of computers essential not more than 25 yrs age with sharp mind and wants to create wealth in life, must possess bike, good starting salary. Contact immediately

70068-35100, 94191-22858, 0191-2572980

Contact Timings: 11.00 A.M.-2.00 P.M.

