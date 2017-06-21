Employment June 21, 2017

Required
Marketing boys
Having their own two wheeler
On daily basis
Timing 9am to 4pm
250 per day + petrol
Nice tutorials
Exchange Road Kachi Chawni, Jammu
9419362444, 9419143634
WANTED
Two or three BHK Kothi on rent at Green Avenue, Nitco Lane, Vikas Lane, UNO Lane, Talab Tiloo, Patel Nagar etc. Also contact for sale and purchase of commercial or residential properties to let service
Romesh Real Estate
Near Bee Enn Hospital,
Talab Tillo Road, Jammu
www.romeshrealestate.in
email:rameshdabur22@gmail.com
Required Tutors
for 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th
11th & 12th (Med, Non-Med, Com, Arts)
B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BCA
Spoken English/ Banking/ PO/Clerk
JKSSB/SSC/NEET/JKCET/CDS/NDA
B.Tech/MCA/MBA/MA/M.Com & other Subject
Mobile: 7006389342, 9596515092
WTS Tutorials, Tangey Wali Gali
Kacci Chowni, Jammu
Home Tutors also contact
Gian Public School
Kalakote District Rajouri
REQUIRED
Principal & Teachers
Principal should have minimum
10 year of experience
For a experience teachers a handsome salary is available
Accommodation will be provided
Contact No.:9469500008, 9596653927
Required Urgently
For Sanyog Pharmacy, Jammu
1) ASM – 18 (Exp. 7-10 yrs)
2) RGM – 6 (Exp. 10-15 yrs)
3) AGM – 2 (Exp. 14-20 yrs)
Walk-in with your updated resume at:-
MC Complex, Opp. Bakshi Nagar, Pulli, Akhnoor Road Jammu.
Contact: 9103444016
Email-ID: prabhjot.hr@sanyogpharmacy.com
Urgently Required
· Storekeeper 2-5 years Exp. (Graduate)
· Supervisor (Fresher & Exp) (Graduate)
· 10th, 12th passed for staff 8k to 12k + Accommodation + food.
· Graduate M/Female for Staff.
Salary Negotiable Timing 10 to 4 PM
· Electrician for operating machines
· e-mail: globaljobsolution2013@yahoo.com
Call at : 9596710865, 9018898164
WANTED
A Female Cook/Helper for a small family in Subash Nagar near Jalebi Morh.
Timing 9 to 4
Salary 5000/-
Contact at
M: 99062-05984
Required
Trainers and mis executive for retail sector skill development courses under himayat /Ddu-gky program
Manpower professional skills centre, Channi Rama.
Contact: 9419190248, 8130703131
Email: professionalskillcenter@gmail.com
Urgently Required for Pharmaceutical MFR Plant
Instrument Engineer
Job Profile:
1. Looking after all the electrical installation like transformer, Breakers and DG sets.
2. Knowledge of control wiring of panels.
3. PLC drives and scada knowledge required for machines
4. Calibration of instruments.
5. Knowledge of controllers and sensors and its wiring
6. Knowledge of electronic cards of machines.
Qualification: Diploma/degree in electronics/instrumentation
Experience: Minimum two years in Pharma Industry.
90864-85474/90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
A Sales Girl (Female)
For Boutique
Experienced will be preffered
At Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact: 9797330004
Jobs at Rajouri
1. Programme Assistant – 4 Nos – Graduate with knowledge of computers (Salary Rs. 7500/- PM).
2. Field Assistant – 4 Nos – 12th with knowledge of Computers (Salary Rs. 6500/- PM).
Interview on Saturday 24-06-2017
(9 AM to 1 PM)
National Development Foundation
Ward No. 7, Near Dharamshalla, Rajouri (J&K)
For query contact: 9596771953
Mail resume at : career@ndf.org.in
Sd/-
HR Manager NDF
Required Staff for Company
Area Sales Manager -02
(Graduate BBA/ MBA)
Technical Engineer -02
Tele-Caller -02
Peon -01
Send Resume on
3isolutionsjk@gmail.com
Mob: 9858140523, 9906282178
REQUIRED
Required young and energetic Accountant having B.com/ M.com and knowledge of accounts, computer application and internet.
Good opportunity and negotiable salary for competent candidate.
Apply within seven days
@ principal.sns@dbntrust.in
Required for Industrial Sector
1) An Accountant having experience 8 to 10 years knowing Mannual & Tally.
2) Store Keeper
3) Supervisior
Contact No: 9086083458
email Id: shivampolymers@gmail.com
Staff
Wanted
FOR RESTAURANT IN JAMMU
CAPTAIN – 02
STEWARDS – 04
TANDOORI COOK- 01
KITCHEN HELPER- 02
DISHWASHER- 02
HANDSOME SALARY/
EXPERIENCED MUST
CONTACT : 10 AM-5 PM
9419165062/7006174962
Requirement one of the good
Leading Finance Company of the State
Office Incharge (F) : 2 Nos Min Qual.: MBA with experience
Tele Caller (F): 2 Nos Min Qual.: PG & Graduate with experience
Marketing Executive M/F: 10 Nos. Min Qual.: Graudate with experience
Salary No constratint for the Right Candidate
For Appointment, e-mail your CV at
jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
9797323565, 9697278543, 9697015516
Required
Female Computer Operator
Vikas Nagar, Sarwal
ORB Consultants
Contact :
0191-2534777
94191-00773
Call Centre & Other Jobs
Direct Joining (without Interviews)
Salary 8000 to 20,000+
Pick-in-drop free (Weekly Off)
All shifts any time (over time also)
Qual. 10th, 12th, Grad & Above
Reappear & Freshers can also apply
Khan Job Placement
Cont : 7298225780 (Rehari Chungi)
Office Timing : 10.30 am to 2.00 pm
JOB IN JAMMU
(PROMOTION BASED JOBS)
VACANCIES IN LOWER/MIDDLE/ HIGHER LEVEL OFFICE STAFF, 35 BOYS/25 GIRLS.
QUALIFICATION: 8TH, 10TH, 12TH,
GRADUATE, DIP./ DEGREE HOLDERS INCOME- UPTO 5000/UPTO-10000/ UPTO 25000/- +FREE HOSTEL
CONTACT WITH BIODATA (WITHIN 2 DAYS)
Impulse group
63/A top floor near national highway last morh Gandhi nagar jammu.
Mob-
M/s Fortune Pharmaceuticals India P. Ltd.
EPIP, Kartholi, Bari-Brahmna Requires
1. one accountant (male) qul. b.com with experience: 5 years, familier with marg software
2. one computer operator (male) qul. (10+2) Familier with ms. excel, internet,
(interview date: 25-06-2017 in between 1.00 p.m.to 5.00 p.m. at epip, kartholi)
contact no: 01923-222866
email-Fortunepharmaceuticals@gmail.com
WANTED
truck driver
AROTEK INDUSTRIES
LANE NO. 11, PHASE 2
BARI BRAHMNA
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
CALL:
9622189370, 7006993764
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Councellor/Receptionist
2. Delivery Boys
3. Security Guards/Car Washing
Boys/Helpers
4. Job in MNCs Co / Hospitality / Hospital etc.
5. Job in Dubai, Malaysia, Kuwait.
Salary Negotiable
For further details
Contact: 9103345157
Office-Kachi Chowni, Jammu
R K CONSULTANCY
JOB PLACEMENT
MNC
Industrial Job
Corporate Office Job
Pharmaceuticals Companies
Marketing Executive
For Registration
Contact: 9086228824
URGENT REQUIRED
Experienced and Qualified
Male Hair Dresser
For Jammu Sva Spa.
Min Exp 3 years
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 90554-96752
Required Teachers
FOR
11th Upto Clg. Classes
*Chemistry
*Botony/Zoology
*Physics
Shree Swastik Institute of Education
H. 65, Exchange Road, Kachi Chawni Jammu
9797490408; 9596822052
RELIANCE SECURITIES LTD.
(FRANCHISE)
Requires the following staff.
(1) Computer Operator cum Field Officer (M) should be atleast graduate with basics of computers essential not more than 25 yrs age with sharp mind and wants to create wealth in life, must possess bike, good starting salary. Contact immediately
70068-35100, 94191-22858, 0191-2572980
Contact Timings: 11.00 A.M.-2.00 P.M.