Employment June 20, 2017

TEACHERS

Required M/F teachers for Classes, 1st to 12th Med, Non-Med, Commerce, Arts.

Tutorial & Home Tutor’s

M: 9999212835, 8491036878

Call Centre & Other Jobs

Direct Joining (without Interviews)

Salary 8000 to 20,000+

Pick-in-drop free (Weekly Off)

All shifts any time (over time also)

Qual. 10th, 12th, Grad & Above

Reappear & Freshers can also apply

Khan Job Placement

Cont : 7298225780 (Rehari Chungi)

Office Timing : 10.30 am to 2.00 pm

REQUIRED

Sales Man

M/s Krishna Enterprises Kathua (J&K)

Qualificaiton 12th pass and above.

With minimum one year experience of Sales, Good communication Skills and knowledge of Jammu Provience.

Mail their resume with photos and contact No:

At krishnaenterprises5024@gmail.com

Pay Negotiable

Jobs in Jammu / Katra.

Direct joining without interview.

No registration fees charge.

Profile. Security guard

Salary 14000 + food and accommodation

Eligibility 8th pass

Height 5.6 inch

Age 35 last

02. Profile . Supervisor

Salary 18000 +food and accommodation

Eligibility 12th pass

Age limit 40.

Form submit free free free.

Fresher and experience can also apply.

Venue Jai dev consultant.

9107024894 / 9858877815,

Email ID: jaideveducation2013@gmail.com

VACANCIES

1.Nurses (Male/Female) -25 Nos.

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW) Day/Night Shift

Salary: 6000 – 9000

2. Baby Sitters (F) – 10 Nos.

(10th or 12th) (Day Shift only)

Salary:- 5000 – 7000

3. Home Maids (Male/Female) – 20 Nos.

(Experience or Fresher)

Salary: 5000 – 6000 (Accom. + Meals)

Bharti Security (Regd.)

731-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

Jobs/Jobs/Jobs

1. Telecallers / Receptionists/ Office Incharge/ Typist

2. Sales Executive / Sales Co-ordinator / Sales- head

3. Counselors / HR Executives/ Centre-Head / Visa- Counselor

4. Teachers / Home Tutors / for Tution Centres also.

5. Supervisors/ Drivers/ Veldors/ Delivery Boys

6. MBA Candidates / Females/ Freshers can also apply.

Pro-link Global Placement, Gandhi Nagar

9086730356 (Miss Nidhi)

Required Staff for Automobile Sector

1. Acccessory Keeper -3

2. Mechanics – 5

3. Housekeeping – 3

4. Mechanic Foreman – 5

5. Works Manager Labour -3

Contact: 9796123333, 9070743333, 9070001756

Maple Tree Networks Pvt. Ltd.

KC Plaza Ist Floor Residency Road

Required Staff

1. Retail Sector

Supervisor – 3 (15K – 20K)

2. Telecom Sector

CCE-40 (6K-8K)

3. Team Member (Food Court)- 10

Contact: 9796123333, 9070743333, 9070001756

Maple Tree Networks Pvt. Ltd.

KC Plaza Ist Floor Residency Road

REQUIRED

Driving Instructors for light & Heavy Vehicles, preferably ex servicemen, residing around Janipur are required.

Contact between 2 PM to 7 PM

9419192183, 0191-2530924

Requirement one of the good

Leading Finance Company of the State

Office Incharge (F) : 2 Nos Min Qual.: MBA with experience

Tele Caller (F): 2 Nos Min Qual.: PG & Graduate with experience

Marketing Executive M/F: 10 Nos. Min Qual.: Graudate with experience

Salary No constratint for the Right Candidate

For Appointment, e-mail your CV at

jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

9797323565, 9697278543, 9697015516

Required

Female Computer Operator

Vikas Nagar, Sarwal

ORB Consultants

Contact :

0191-2534777

94191-00773

Required

Required “Manager Cum Accountant” having knowledge of Petrol Pump Business Preferance will be given to those having knowledge of Computer Accounts.

Salary and working hours Negotiable.

Contact No:

90865-87420, 94191-87420

Required

Sales Executive – 15000+, Office Cord – 8000+, Accountant – 10000+, Receptionist – 7000+, Computer Opr. – 9000+, Service Engg. – 9000+, Supervisor – 10000+, ITI (AC/Rfeg.) – 8000+, Hardware Eng. – 12000+, Driver – 9000+, Maid – 8000+

Contact: Mehar Services

23-A, Ext Gandhi Nagar

Near Dudhari Mandir Chowk,

Ph: 2439541

Job Job Job

100% placement

We urgently require

1) Army Retired Person

Salary : 15000-18000

2) Girls for Tally Caller

Salary 5000-7000

Interview – 9 AM to 3 PM

Plz. Call b/w 9AM to 3 PM

For more detail

Contact: 9622394314, 7889963364

100% Placement

Work/visit/Study Visa.

In Dubai, Singapore, Doha-Qatar, Canada, Australia , Saudi Arab and also in India.

Process time:-1 month

Post ur cv on :- panjtara4@gmail.com

Or submit at our office Kunjwani Chowk Jammu

Mob:- 9103777001,/2/3/4/5

Watsap:- 9697669431

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR MFR PLANT KATHUA

HR MANAGER (Unit Head)

Qualification MBA

Work Experience 12 to 15 years in Industrial Remarks Local candidate will be given preference. In case of non local candidate the candidate will sign a bond with company for relocating to Kathua.

Salary 12 to 15 Lakh PA CTC

90864-85474/90860-85474

Hr7colours2011@gmail.com

