Employment June 20, 2017

TEACHERS
Required M/F teachers for Classes, 1st to 12th Med, Non-Med, Commerce, Arts.
Tutorial & Home Tutor’s
M: 9999212835, 8491036878
Call Centre & Other Jobs
Direct Joining (without Interviews)
Salary 8000 to 20,000+
Pick-in-drop free (Weekly Off)
All shifts any time (over time also)
Qual. 10th, 12th, Grad & Above
Reappear & Freshers can also apply
Khan Job Placement
Cont : 7298225780 (Rehari Chungi)
Office Timing : 10.30 am to 2.00 pm
REQUIRED
Sales Man
M/s Krishna Enterprises Kathua (J&K)
Qualificaiton 12th pass and above.
With minimum one year experience of Sales, Good communication Skills and knowledge of Jammu Provience.
Mail their resume with photos and contact No:
At krishnaenterprises5024@gmail.com
Pay Negotiable
Jobs in Jammu / Katra.
Direct joining without interview.
No registration fees charge.
Profile. Security guard
Salary 14000 + food and accommodation
Eligibility 8th pass
Height 5.6 inch
Age 35 last
02. Profile . Supervisor
Salary 18000 +food and accommodation
Eligibility 12th pass
Age limit 40.
Form submit free free free.
Fresher and experience can also apply.
Venue Jai dev consultant.
9107024894 / 9858877815,
Email ID: jaideveducation2013@gmail.com
VACANCIES
1.Nurses (Male/Female) -25 Nos.
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW) Day/Night Shift
Salary: 6000 – 9000
2. Baby Sitters (F) – 10 Nos.
(10th or 12th) (Day Shift only)
Salary:- 5000 – 7000
3. Home Maids (Male/Female) – 20 Nos.
(Experience or Fresher)
Salary: 5000 – 6000 (Accom. + Meals)
Bharti Security (Regd.)
731-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
Jobs/Jobs/Jobs
1. Telecallers / Receptionists/ Office Incharge/ Typist
2. Sales Executive / Sales Co-ordinator / Sales- head
3. Counselors / HR Executives/ Centre-Head / Visa- Counselor
4. Teachers / Home Tutors / for Tution Centres also.
5. Supervisors/ Drivers/ Veldors/ Delivery Boys
6. MBA Candidates / Females/ Freshers can also apply.
Pro-link Global Placement, Gandhi Nagar
9086730356 (Miss Nidhi)
Required Staff for Automobile Sector
1. Acccessory Keeper -3
2. Mechanics – 5
3. Housekeeping – 3
4. Mechanic Foreman – 5
5. Works Manager Labour -3
Contact: 9796123333, 9070743333, 9070001756
Maple Tree Networks Pvt. Ltd.
KC Plaza Ist Floor Residency Road
Required Staff
1. Retail Sector
Supervisor – 3 (15K – 20K)
2. Telecom Sector
CCE-40 (6K-8K)
3. Team Member (Food Court)- 10
Contact: 9796123333, 9070743333, 9070001756
Maple Tree Networks Pvt. Ltd.
KC Plaza Ist Floor Residency Road
REQUIRED
Driving Instructors for light & Heavy Vehicles, preferably ex servicemen, residing around Janipur are required.
Contact between 2 PM to 7 PM
9419192183, 0191-2530924
Requirement one of the good
Leading Finance Company of the State
Office Incharge (F) : 2 Nos Min Qual.: MBA with experience
Tele Caller (F): 2 Nos Min Qual.: PG & Graduate with experience
Marketing Executive M/F: 10 Nos. Min Qual.: Graudate with experience
Salary No constratint for the Right Candidate
For Appointment, e-mail your CV at
jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
9797323565, 9697278543, 9697015516
Required
Female Computer Operator
Vikas Nagar, Sarwal
ORB Consultants
Contact :
0191-2534777
94191-00773
Required
Required “Manager Cum Accountant” having knowledge of Petrol Pump Business Preferance will be given to those having knowledge of Computer Accounts.
Salary and working hours Negotiable.
Contact No:
90865-87420, 94191-87420
Required
Sales Executive – 15000+, Office Cord – 8000+, Accountant – 10000+, Receptionist – 7000+, Computer Opr. – 9000+, Service Engg. – 9000+, Supervisor – 10000+, ITI (AC/Rfeg.) – 8000+, Hardware Eng. – 12000+, Driver – 9000+, Maid – 8000+
Contact: Mehar Services
23-A, Ext Gandhi Nagar
Near Dudhari Mandir Chowk,
Ph: 2439541
Job Job Job
100% placement
We urgently require
1) Army Retired Person
Salary : 15000-18000
2) Girls for Tally Caller
Salary 5000-7000
Interview – 9 AM to 3 PM
Plz. Call b/w 9AM to 3 PM
For more detail
Contact: 9622394314, 7889963364
100% Placement
Work/visit/Study Visa.
In Dubai, Singapore, Doha-Qatar, Canada, Australia , Saudi Arab and also in India.
Process time:-1 month
Post ur cv on :- panjtara4@gmail.com
Or submit at our office Kunjwani Chowk Jammu
Mob:- 9103777001,/2/3/4/5
Watsap:- 9697669431
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR MFR PLANT KATHUA
HR MANAGER (Unit Head)
Qualification MBA
Work Experience 12 to 15 years in Industrial Remarks Local candidate will be given preference. In case of non local candidate the candidate will sign a bond with company for relocating to Kathua.
Salary 12 to 15 Lakh PA CTC
90864-85474/90860-85474
Hr7colours2011@gmail.com