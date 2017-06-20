sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Employment June 20, 2017

Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

TEACHERS
Required M/F teachers for Classes, 1st to 12th Med, Non-Med, Commerce, Arts.
Tutorial & Home Tutor’s
M: 9999212835, 8491036878

Call Centre & Other Jobs
Direct Joining (without Interviews)
Salary 8000 to 20,000+
Pick-in-drop free (Weekly Off)
All shifts any time (over time also)
Qual. 10th, 12th, Grad & Above
Reappear & Freshers can also apply
Khan Job Placement
Cont : 7298225780 (Rehari Chungi)
Office Timing : 10.30 am to 2.00 pm

REQUIRED
Sales Man
M/s Krishna Enterprises Kathua (J&K)
Qualificaiton 12th pass and above.
With minimum one year experience of Sales, Good communication Skills and knowledge of Jammu Provience.
Mail their resume with photos and contact No:
At krishnaenterprises5024@gmail.com
Pay Negotiable

Jobs in Jammu / Katra.
Direct joining without interview.
No registration fees charge.
Profile. Security guard
Salary  14000 + food and accommodation
Eligibility 8th pass
Height 5.6 inch
Age 35 last
02. Profile . Supervisor
Salary 18000 +food and accommodation
Eligibility 12th pass
Age limit 40.
Form submit free free free.
Fresher and experience can also apply.
Venue Jai dev consultant.
9107024894 / 9858877815,
Email ID: jaideveducation2013@gmail.com

VACANCIES
1.Nurses (Male/Female)     -25 Nos.
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW) Day/Night Shift
Salary: 6000 – 9000
2. Baby Sitters (F)    – 10 Nos.
(10th or 12th) (Day Shift only)
Salary:- 5000 – 7000
3. Home Maids (Male/Female)     – 20 Nos.
(Experience or Fresher)
Salary: 5000 – 6000 (Accom. + Meals)
Bharti Security (Regd.)
731-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701

Jobs/Jobs/Jobs
1.     Telecallers / Receptionists/ Office Incharge/ Typist
2.     Sales Executive / Sales Co-ordinator / Sales- head
3.     Counselors / HR Executives/ Centre-Head / Visa- Counselor
4.     Teachers / Home Tutors / for Tution Centres also.
5.     Supervisors/ Drivers/ Veldors/ Delivery Boys
6.     MBA Candidates / Females/ Freshers can also apply.
Pro-link Global Placement, Gandhi Nagar
9086730356 (Miss Nidhi)

Required Staff for Automobile Sector
1. Acccessory Keeper    -3
2. Mechanics     – 5
3. Housekeeping     – 3
4. Mechanic Foreman    – 5
5. Works Manager Labour -3
Contact: 9796123333, 9070743333, 9070001756
Maple Tree Networks Pvt. Ltd.
KC Plaza Ist Floor Residency Road

Required Staff
1. Retail Sector
Supervisor – 3 (15K – 20K)
2. Telecom Sector
CCE-40 (6K-8K)
3. Team Member (Food Court)- 10
Contact: 9796123333, 9070743333, 9070001756
Maple Tree Networks Pvt. Ltd.
KC Plaza Ist Floor Residency Road

REQUIRED
Driving Instructors for light & Heavy Vehicles, preferably ex servicemen, residing around Janipur are required.
Contact between 2 PM to 7 PM
9419192183, 0191-2530924

Requirement one of the good
Leading Finance Company of the State
Office Incharge (F) : 2 Nos Min Qual.: MBA with experience
Tele Caller (F): 2 Nos Min Qual.: PG & Graduate with experience
Marketing Executive M/F: 10 Nos. Min Qual.: Graudate with experience
Salary No constratint for the Right Candidate
For Appointment, e-mail your CV at
jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
9797323565, 9697278543, 9697015516

Required
Female Computer Operator
Vikas Nagar, Sarwal
ORB Consultants
Contact :
0191-2534777
94191-00773

Required
Required “Manager Cum Accountant” having knowledge of Petrol Pump Business Preferance will be given to those having knowledge of Computer Accounts.
Salary and working hours Negotiable.
Contact No:
90865-87420, 94191-87420

Required
Sales Executive – 15000+, Office Cord – 8000+, Accountant – 10000+, Receptionist – 7000+, Computer Opr. – 9000+, Service Engg. – 9000+, Supervisor – 10000+, ITI (AC/Rfeg.) – 8000+, Hardware Eng. – 12000+, Driver – 9000+, Maid – 8000+
Contact: Mehar Services
23-A, Ext Gandhi Nagar
Near Dudhari Mandir Chowk,
Ph: 2439541

Job    Job    Job
100% placement
We urgently require
1)     Army Retired Person
Salary : 15000-18000
2)     Girls for Tally Caller
Salary 5000-7000
Interview – 9 AM to 3 PM
Plz. Call b/w 9AM to 3 PM
For more detail
Contact: 9622394314, 7889963364

100% Placement
Work/visit/Study Visa.
In Dubai, Singapore, Doha-Qatar, Canada, Australia , Saudi Arab and also in India.
Process time:-1 month
Post ur cv on :- panjtara4@gmail.com
Or submit at our office Kunjwani Chowk Jammu
Mob:- 9103777001,/2/3/4/5
Watsap:- 9697669431

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR MFR PLANT KATHUA
HR MANAGER (Unit Head)
Qualification MBA
Work Experience 12 to 15 years in Industrial Remarks Local candidate will be given preference. In case of non local candidate the candidate will sign a bond with company for relocating to Kathua.
Salary 12 to 15 Lakh PA CTC
90864-85474/90860-85474
Hr7colours2011@gmail.com

