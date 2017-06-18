Employment June 18, 2017

Staff

Wanted

FOR RESTAURANT IN JAMMU

CAPTAIN – 02

STEWARDS – 04

TANDOORI COOK- 01

KITCHEN HELPER- 02

DISHWASHER- 02

HANDSOME SALARY/

EXPERIENCED MUST

CONTACT : 10 AM-5 PM

9419165062/7006174962

Staff Required

Staff required immediately for Shree Hari Hotels Katra

Lobby Manager Receptionist (Male/Female)

Cheff Cook

Helper H/K Supervisor Captain

Room Boy Waiter

Electrician Plumber

Security Guards

9622220701, 7051520073

7298500883

(NISHITA) INDUSTRIAL JOBS MNC

E-MAIL:(nishitasecurities@gmail.com)

1 Msc/Bsc Chemistry (Frshrs, Location- B-B/ Kathua)

2 Asst-Manager (QA Dept, Pharma Exp) B-B

3 Quality Control-Officer (Pharma/ Pesticide Exp) Do

4 MBA Finance/MCom,BCom- M/F (Fresh upto 1-2 yr Exp)

5 B.E Electrical Eng(Pharma Maintenance Exp)B-B

VENUE: 31-A OPP CHURCH GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

PHONE/94199-32026/7006411440

REQUIRED

Driving Instructors for light & Heavy Vehicles, preferably ex servicemen, residing around Janipur are required.

Contact between 2 PM to 7 PM

9419192183, 0191-2530924

Direct Walkins

Require 10-15 candidates M/F

for Call Centre for Aus Shift.

Salary 8 to 10k Interview timing

Daily 09 to 3 PM. Fresher are welcome with own conveyance. Contact 9086631999.

Add: Pearl Communications and Technologies

Ist Floor, K.K. Tower

Near Jodhamal Public School

Wanted

Boys/Girls to work as elder care giver at their homes in Jammu city

(Age 18-35 yrs)

No qualification Req.

Zenith Healthcare

9419258804, 8492824856

Urgently Required

Tellecaller: 10th/ 12th/ Graduate

Female: Salary 6 to 9 Thousand.

Computer Operator: 12th/ Graduate

Female – Salary: 8 to 10 Thousand

Office Cordinator: 12th/ Graduate/ PG

Female Salary: 8 to 12 Thousand.

Counsellor: Graduate/ P.G Female

Salary: 8 to 10 Thousand.

Front Desk: 12th/ Graduate Female

Salary: 7 to 8 Thousand

Receptionist: Graduate /P.G Female

Salary: 8 to 12 Thousand

90860-85474/ 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Advanced & Best Technologies

Looking For An Accountant

Qualification : B.Com/M. Com

And must have minimum 2 years of experience in the relevant field.

Please send your updated CV at

jkresume@anbgroup.com

2nd Floor, Shiva Complex Opposite Lajwanti Hospital Greater Kailash, Bypass Road Kunjwani Jammu-180010

Tel : 0191-2484817

Only Shortlisted candidate will be notified

WANTED

Drivers with Heavy Licence for supply of ACC Cement on Dealer End on Salary + Roti+Trip. Basis at Bari Brahmna

Contact : 9596771685

REQUIRED

Male or Female staff for Accounts knowing Manual & Tally

Male or Female staff for Reservation knowing computer at

HSG Tour & Travel

near Sabzi Mandi opp PNB Bank Mainstop Janipur Jammu

Ph. 01912533500, 2533600, 9419181727

DOCTORS

Required

For Ministry of AYUSH

Govt of India Project

Qualification – DNYS/BNYS/BAMS

For Detail

Contact – 9622866484

or visit imrc.org.in

Urgently Required

A Receptionist

Waiter

Kitchen Helper

Guide

For a hotel opposite to SBI Bank

Hari Market, Jammu

Cont No. 9086102615

7051281100

9419193341

Wanted

Computer Typist (Female) with Good typing speed at A-One Ultrasound Clinic, Bakshi Nagar (near Gurudwara Opp. Vishal Mega Mart).

Timings: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(Sunday Closed)

Walk in interview with resume and passport size photo

Contact: 9419149035, 9419180300

The Perfect Hunt Co. Regd.

Required Early

1) Sale Manager 10 (Jammu area)

Mini 2 years experience.

2) Receptionist -4 (For Office)

3) Interview on Monday Time 10 am to 4 pm.

Address: Trikuta Shopping Complex

B.C. Road, Jammu

Shop No F-15, Ist Floor, Opp. P.H.E Office

M: 9796187828, 9086791518

CONTACT

FULL TIME (24 HOURS)

DOMESTIC MAID FOR BABY CARE, ROOM AND MEALS WILL BE PROVIDED FOR STAY.

CONTACT: 9419236312

