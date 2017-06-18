Employment June 18, 2017

Staff
Wanted
FOR RESTAURANT IN JAMMU
CAPTAIN – 02
STEWARDS – 04
TANDOORI COOK- 01
KITCHEN HELPER- 02
DISHWASHER- 02
HANDSOME SALARY/
EXPERIENCED MUST
CONTACT : 10 AM-5 PM
9419165062/7006174962
Staff Required
Staff required immediately for Shree Hari Hotels Katra
Lobby Manager Receptionist (Male/Female)
Cheff Cook
Helper H/K Supervisor Captain
Room Boy Waiter
Electrician Plumber
Security Guards
9622220701, 7051520073
7298500883
(NISHITA) INDUSTRIAL JOBS MNC
E-MAIL:(nishitasecurities@gmail.com)
1 Msc/Bsc Chemistry (Frshrs, Location- B-B/ Kathua)
2 Asst-Manager (QA Dept, Pharma Exp) B-B
3 Quality Control-Officer (Pharma/ Pesticide Exp) Do
4 MBA Finance/MCom,BCom- M/F (Fresh upto 1-2 yr Exp)
5 B.E Electrical Eng(Pharma Maintenance Exp)B-B
VENUE: 31-A OPP CHURCH GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
PHONE/94199-32026/7006411440
REQUIRED
Driving Instructors for light & Heavy Vehicles, preferably ex servicemen, residing around Janipur are required.
Contact between 2 PM to 7 PM
9419192183, 0191-2530924
Direct Walkins
Require 10-15 candidates M/F
for Call Centre for Aus Shift.
Salary 8 to 10k Interview timing
Daily 09 to 3 PM. Fresher are welcome with own conveyance. Contact 9086631999.
Add: Pearl Communications and Technologies
Ist Floor, K.K. Tower
Near Jodhamal Public School
Wanted
Boys/Girls to work as elder care giver at their homes in Jammu city
(Age 18-35 yrs)
No qualification Req.
Zenith Healthcare
9419258804, 8492824856
Urgently Required
Tellecaller: 10th/ 12th/ Graduate
Female: Salary 6 to 9 Thousand.
Computer Operator: 12th/ Graduate
Female – Salary: 8 to 10 Thousand
Office Cordinator: 12th/ Graduate/ PG
Female Salary: 8 to 12 Thousand.
Counsellor: Graduate/ P.G Female
Salary: 8 to 10 Thousand.
Front Desk: 12th/ Graduate Female
Salary: 7 to 8 Thousand
Receptionist: Graduate /P.G Female
Salary: 8 to 12 Thousand
90860-85474/ 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Advanced & Best Technologies
Looking For An Accountant
Qualification : B.Com/M. Com
And must have minimum 2 years of experience in the relevant field.
Please send your updated CV at
jkresume@anbgroup.com
2nd Floor, Shiva Complex Opposite Lajwanti Hospital Greater Kailash, Bypass Road Kunjwani Jammu-180010
Tel : 0191-2484817
Only Shortlisted candidate will be notified
WANTED
Drivers with Heavy Licence for supply of ACC Cement on Dealer End on Salary + Roti+Trip. Basis at Bari Brahmna
Contact : 9596771685
REQUIRED
Male or Female staff for Accounts knowing Manual & Tally
Male or Female staff for Reservation knowing computer at
HSG Tour & Travel
near Sabzi Mandi opp PNB Bank Mainstop Janipur Jammu
Ph. 01912533500, 2533600, 9419181727
DOCTORS
Required
For Ministry of AYUSH
Govt of India Project
Qualification – DNYS/BNYS/BAMS
For Detail
Contact – 9622866484
or visit imrc.org.in
Urgently Required
A Receptionist
Waiter
Kitchen Helper
Guide
For a hotel opposite to SBI Bank
Hari Market, Jammu
Cont No. 9086102615
7051281100
9419193341
Wanted
Computer Typist (Female) with Good typing speed at A-One Ultrasound Clinic, Bakshi Nagar (near Gurudwara Opp. Vishal Mega Mart).
Timings: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(Sunday Closed)
Walk in interview with resume and passport size photo
Contact: 9419149035, 9419180300
The Perfect Hunt Co. Regd.
Required Early
1) Sale Manager 10 (Jammu area)
Mini 2 years experience.
2) Receptionist -4 (For Office)
3) Interview on Monday Time 10 am to 4 pm.
Address: Trikuta Shopping Complex
B.C. Road, Jammu
Shop No F-15, Ist Floor, Opp. P.H.E Office
M: 9796187828, 9086791518
CONTACT
FULL TIME (24 HOURS)
DOMESTIC MAID FOR BABY CARE, ROOM AND MEALS WILL BE PROVIDED FOR STAY.
CONTACT: 9419236312