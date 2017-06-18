sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Employment June 18, 2017

Posted on 18/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Staff
Wanted
FOR RESTAURANT IN JAMMU
CAPTAIN     –    02
STEWARDS –    04
TANDOORI COOK-    01
KITCHEN HELPER-    02
DISHWASHER-     02
HANDSOME SALARY/
EXPERIENCED MUST
CONTACT : 10 AM-5 PM
9419165062/7006174962

Staff Required
Staff required immediately for Shree Hari Hotels Katra
Lobby Manager      Receptionist (Male/Female)
Cheff                      Cook
Helper                   H/K Supervisor Captain
Room Boy                Waiter
Electrician                 Plumber
Security Guards
9622220701, 7051520073
7298500883

(NISHITA) INDUSTRIAL JOBS MNC
E-MAIL:(nishitasecurities@gmail.com)
1     Msc/Bsc Chemistry (Frshrs, Location- B-B/ Kathua)
2     Asst-Manager (QA Dept, Pharma Exp) B-B
3     Quality Control-Officer (Pharma/ Pesticide Exp) Do
4     MBA  Finance/MCom,BCom- M/F (Fresh upto 1-2  yr Exp)
5     B.E Electrical Eng(Pharma Maintenance Exp)B-B
VENUE: 31-A OPP CHURCH GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
PHONE/94199-32026/7006411440

REQUIRED
Driving Instructors for light & Heavy Vehicles, preferably ex servicemen, residing around Janipur are required.
Contact between 2 PM to 7 PM
9419192183, 0191-2530924

Direct Walkins
Require 10-15 candidates M/F
for Call Centre for Aus Shift.
Salary 8 to 10k Interview timing
Daily 09 to 3 PM. Fresher are welcome with own conveyance. Contact 9086631999.
Add: Pearl Communications and Technologies
Ist Floor, K.K. Tower
Near Jodhamal Public School

Wanted
Boys/Girls to work as elder care giver at their homes in Jammu city
(Age 18-35 yrs)
No qualification Req.
Zenith Healthcare
9419258804, 8492824856

Urgently Required
Tellecaller: 10th/ 12th/ Graduate
Female: Salary 6 to 9 Thousand.
Computer Operator: 12th/ Graduate
Female – Salary: 8 to 10 Thousand
Office Cordinator: 12th/ Graduate/ PG
Female Salary: 8 to 12 Thousand.
Counsellor: Graduate/ P.G Female
Salary: 8 to 10 Thousand.
Front Desk: 12th/ Graduate Female
Salary: 7 to 8 Thousand
Receptionist: Graduate /P.G Female
Salary: 8 to 12 Thousand
90860-85474/ 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Advanced & Best Technologies
Looking For An Accountant
Qualification : B.Com/M. Com
And must have minimum 2 years of experience in the relevant field.
Please send your updated CV at
jkresume@anbgroup.com
2nd Floor, Shiva Complex Opposite Lajwanti Hospital Greater Kailash, Bypass Road Kunjwani Jammu-180010
Tel : 0191-2484817
Only Shortlisted candidate will be notified

WANTED
Drivers with Heavy Licence for supply of ACC Cement on Dealer End on Salary + Roti+Trip.  Basis at Bari Brahmna
Contact : 9596771685

REQUIRED
Male or Female staff for Accounts knowing Manual & Tally
Male or Female staff for Reservation knowing computer at
HSG Tour & Travel
near Sabzi Mandi opp PNB Bank Mainstop Janipur Jammu
Ph. 01912533500, 2533600, 9419181727

DOCTORS
Required
For Ministry of AYUSH
Govt of India Project
Qualification – DNYS/BNYS/BAMS
For Detail
Contact – 9622866484
or visit imrc.org.in

Urgently Required
A Receptionist
Waiter
Kitchen Helper
Guide
For a hotel opposite to SBI Bank
Hari Market, Jammu
Cont No. 9086102615
7051281100
9419193341

Wanted
Computer Typist (Female) with Good typing speed at A-One Ultrasound Clinic, Bakshi Nagar (near Gurudwara Opp. Vishal Mega Mart).
Timings: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(Sunday Closed)
Walk in interview with resume and passport size photo
Contact: 9419149035, 9419180300

The Perfect Hunt Co. Regd.
Required Early
1) Sale Manager 10 (Jammu area)
Mini 2 years experience.
2) Receptionist -4 (For Office)
3) Interview on Monday Time 10 am to 4 pm.
Address: Trikuta Shopping Complex
B.C. Road, Jammu
Shop No F-15, Ist Floor, Opp. P.H.E Office
M: 9796187828, 9086791518

CONTACT
FULL TIME (24 HOURS)
DOMESTIC MAID FOR BABY CARE, ROOM AND MEALS WILL BE PROVIDED FOR STAY.
CONTACT: 9419236312

