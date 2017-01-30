Employment Jan 30, 2017

New Rainbow Public
High School
Bathindi Morh, Jammu
(Recognised by J&K Govt)
TEACHERS REQUIRED
Qualified staff required for the following subjects :-
Hindi/English BA/MA B.Ed M.Ed.
History BA/MA B.Ed M. Ed
Salary – Negotiable
Submit your biodata within a week
Principal
Ph No. 9086005599, 9419134065
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Aura Beauty Lounge
Receptionist
Beautician
0191-2436993, 9419151575
REQUIRED
A full time accountant with knowledge of busy for an office situated at Transport Nagar, Narwal. Salary shall be paid as per the work standard and is Negotiable. Suitable candidate may contact on the below mentioned Number.
95969 21199
URGENTLY REQUIRED
New launched SPLS Project of NFS
– Graduates B.A., B.Com., B.Sc any stream for Computer Operator, Storekeeper, Suprvisor
– Dip or B.Tech in Electrical – No. 20
(Site Officers)
– Dip or B.Tech. Civil – No. 20
(for Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi Sites)
– Dip or B.Tech Mechanical No. 10
– Dip or B.Tech E&C No. 5 only for official works.
– Peon, Pantry Boy, Clerk (for Jmu site)
email Id: globaljobsolution2013@yahoo.com
Contact: 9596710865, 9018898164
REQUIRED
Delivery Boy
Work – 4-5 hours
Dial – the – Diet
182, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu
Ph. 0191-2586738
Mob: 9419143738
REQUIRED
Graduates Candidates (M/F)
B.Tech Civil/ Mech. can also apply
Location Chandigarh/ Delhi/ Chennai
During training Food+Accom. free
After training Salary 15-18000/PM
Contact: 7051374002, 8716046339
REQUIRED
Sales Executives (M/F)
Freshers can also apply
Salary- 15,000 + Incentive+ Forign trips
Black Hawk Security & Placement services.
(An ISO 9001: 2008 Certified Company)
H.O Opposite Mahajan Sweet Shop Canal Road, B.O Opposite K.V Bantalab, Jammu.
0191-2595565, 9103158769, 9906032899
REQUIRED
We are looking for delivery boys for courier service on Commission basis.
Contact: 9697685530, 7780911715
Urgently Required for Reputed
Automobile Sector Jammu
Sales Consultant : MBA/Marketing
Fresher or Graduate with 2 to 8 years Sales Exp. Salary 15 to 30 K
Customer Delight Manager- Graduate/MBA-Fresher/Exp.
Sales Head – MBA/Marketing with 7 to 15 years of Exp in any reputed Brand as an same Designation.
Marketing Manager : MBA/Marketing with 5 to 10 years Exp. Salary 25 to 40 Thousand.
90860-85474/90180-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
“ Business Opportunity’’
EARN EXTRA INCOME
Part/Full Time
(10,000-30,000) Per Month
1) Any Qualification
2) No Experience Required
Call for Appointment
Yusuf Ahmed 9419247583
Pooja Joshi 9103448244
URGENT REQUIRED
Computer Teacher
for
computer institute
at miran sahib
call :
8716838008, 9906255070
REQUIRED
cook
Working 6-8 Hours
Salary : 7000- 10,000
Ph. No. : + 91-9103138930
WANTED
2 Driver’s for reputed
Driving School.
Roop Nagar & Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Call – 9796493003
7006949691
REQUIRED
A suitable candidate for the post of Principal at Crescent Public School Budhal, Rajouri.
Preference will be given to a noted academician/experienced candidate.
Salary Negotiable
For further inquiry call 9858559999
And mail us at cpsbudhal@gmail.com
REQUIRED
DRS Kids International School, Harsa Dabbar, Bishnah requires teaching staff (well qualified and well experienced females) having fluency in English. Interested candidates can visit the school within school working hours that is 10.00 am – 1.00 pm with CV.
For further details kindly contact on the given below Nos.
9419626878, 9103150238
Note : Pick & drop facility will be provided by school
REQUIRED
Walk in interview for four female councillors for an institute on 30/01/2017
Qualification 10+2 preference will be given to Graduates and above.
Pleasing personality and good communication skill a must.
SUVIDHA PLACEMENT
CONT 9419183680
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt registered firm requires 128 boys/girls for office staff in 20 districts of J&K and 12 districts of Himachal State
Note : Fresher’s can also apply
Qualification : 10th, 12th, graduation and above
Income : 14400 to 18,600 P/M.
(As per Co rule)
So come with full biodata
at
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
824/A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
(O) 9796256081 (O) 9906029039
TEACHERS REQUIRED
for
home tuitions
Ph. 7298572918
WANTED
Committee Collection Person- No. 3
Pharma Sales (Runner) Boys- No. 5
Door-Door Mkt Boys – No. 5
Good Salary + Allowance + Incentives
Contact :
9796222403
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Receptionist, Tally Caller, CSR, Coordinator
2. Accountant, Cashier, Office Incharge
3. Medical Agency, Salesman, Computer Operator
4. Showroom, Sales Boy, Sales Girl, Supervisor
5. Marketing Boy, Delivery Boy, Collection Boy
6. Retail Sector, MNCs, IT/No NIT, Offc Job
(Delhi NCR, Udaan Job)
7. Insurance Sector, Offc Incharge, Counsellor, Offc Girl
8. Security Guard, Packing Boy, Labour, Peon
Ph. 9697924105 (Info Job & Education)
Opp. Ranbir Library, Parade Women College
Medivista Health Care Pvt Ltd
A Mission to Serve the Patients “At Home’’
Services Available
* Nursing Care
* Physiotherapy
* Attendants – Male/Female
* Dressers
* ECG
Contact 0191-2571871, 9697153040
5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni
Jammu
(NISHITA)INDUSTRIAL JOBS MNC
E-MAIL:(neesh1982ta@gmail.com)
1 QUALITY HEAD (CHEMICAL INDUSTRY) CTC:7-9 LPA
2 QUALITY /OFFICER (3 TO 4YR PHARMA EXP) MNC
3 M.COM/B.COM/BSC (PCM) M/F (FRESHER)
4 PRODUCTION-SUP/OFFICER (PHARMA/PESTICIDES EXP)
5 EXPORT DOCUMENTATION OFFICER (3-5YR EXP)
6 PLANT HEAD (PHARMA EXP 15-25YRS)
7 ITI-2YRS ELECT/FITTER/MECHANIC (FRESHER)
CONTACT- 2458792/94199-32026 (URGENT IN MNC)
VENUE:(31-A) GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
REQUIRED
faculty
1. Cutting & Tailoring (Fem)
Diploma Holder (Miran Sahib Office)
2. Field Sale Executive (-do-)
Qual. Graduate
3. Hand Sketch Designer (-do-)
Qual. 12th
4. J.R.S Associate (-do-)
Qual. Graduate
Contact Us: Professional Computer Institute
B.O- Miran Sahib, H.O -R.S Pura
9419109303, 9906225222
REQUIRED
Telecaller
An educated, Sensible, Independent
TELE CALLER (FEMALE ONLY)
Part time/ Full time
Email- easycleantank@gmail.com
Contact :
9419251292, 9055529295
PUBLIC SECTOR BANK SUBSIDIARY REQUIRES
RETIRED/VRS/CA’S/HOUSEWIVES/
ACCOUNTANTS
FIX SALARY / PF+INCENTIVES
LIMITED SEATS ONLY. NO AGE BAR
CALL-
9419251234, 8803222028
JOBS JOBS JOBS
Jobs in Hotel, Security, Supermarket, Salesman, Superwises, Store Keeper, Foreman, Labour work, Helper, Cleaner, B.Tech, Civil Eng.
Cont : 9906332545, 7006977351, 9469706002, 9596966818
HEAD OFFICE DUBAI : + 971502590177
Corporate Office : Canal Road near Commerce College opp. Malhotra Complex
Fly with in a week with A R World
URGENTLY REQUIRED
For Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok
In Shopping Mall, Hotels, Labour, Courier boy, Packing boy etc.
Work Permit with in Days
Foods/Accommodation Free with ESIC. Limited seats, Get Hurry.
(M) 90865-74914, 7006397068
240/D Karan Market, Jammu
JAI MAA CHANDI TREADING COMPANY
Requires Staff for Its Subsidary:-
Walk in Interviews
1). Branch Manager – 3 Nos (F) – MBA/ PG
2). Team Leaders – 5 Nos (M/F) – PG/ Grad.
3). Marketing Officer – 15 Nos (M) – Grad/ 10+2
4). Collection Boys- 10 Nos (M) – Grad/ 10+2
5). Tele-Caller – 3 Nos (F) – Graduate
6). Peon – 2 Nos (M)
Venue: F-8C, 1st Floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, B.C Road, near Bus Stand.
Contact: 9697278543, 8493094333
HR – 9811998936, 7780925700
JOB IN JAMMU
Sigma Company requires 10th +2, Graduate Male & Female for New office starting Income 6000 to 10,000 + Hostel+Food+Bonus+Tour.
After promotion 30,000
Freshers can also apply.
Address : SIGMA INT.
336, Lajpat Nagar, Behind, PNB Bank,
Under Best Efforts, Canal Road
Conrtact No: 9103430001, 8803536109
BEST JOB OFFERS
INCOME-6000/- TO 10000/-+BONUSES
NEED 25 MALE/15 FEMALE FOR
OFFICIAL/ NON OFFICIAL STAFF
QUALIFICATION-10TH,10+2,Graduates & above
CONTACT WITH BIO DATA
IMPULSE GROUP
63/A Top floor last morh Gandhi nagar ( near highway)
jammu
mob-9906130466
NOTE- 10 VACANCIES FOR 8TH PASS
Call Centre & Other Jobs
Direct Joining (without Interviews)
Salary 8000 to 20,000+
Pick-n-drop free (Weekly Off)
All shifts any time (over time also)
Qual : 10th, 12th, Grad & Above
Reappear & Freshers can also apply
Khan Job Placement
Cont. 7298225780 (Rehari Chungi)
Office Timing : 10.30 am to 2.00 pm
“COMPUTER TYPING WORK”
* Great opportunity for unemployed youth, Housewives, retired person & students.
* Earn upto, 10,000 to 20,000 per month by doing simple computer typing work.
* Feel free for enquiry
*Address:- 845, Subash Nagar Near Jallebi Morh.
Contact: 9858219821,
9086500232