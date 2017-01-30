Employment Jan 30, 2017

New Rainbow Public

High School

Bathindi Morh, Jammu

(Recognised by J&K Govt)

TEACHERS REQUIRED

Qualified staff required for the following subjects :-

Hindi/English BA/MA B.Ed M.Ed.

History BA/MA B.Ed M. Ed

Salary – Negotiable

Submit your biodata within a week

Principal

Ph No. 9086005599, 9419134065

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Aura Beauty Lounge

Receptionist

Beautician

0191-2436993, 9419151575

REQUIRED

A full time accountant with knowledge of busy for an office situated at Transport Nagar, Narwal. Salary shall be paid as per the work standard and is Negotiable. Suitable candidate may contact on the below mentioned Number.

95969 21199

URGENTLY REQUIRED

New launched SPLS Project of NFS

– Graduates B.A., B.Com., B.Sc any stream for Computer Operator, Storekeeper, Suprvisor

– Dip or B.Tech in Electrical – No. 20

(Site Officers)

– Dip or B.Tech. Civil – No. 20

(for Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi Sites)

– Dip or B.Tech Mechanical No. 10

– Dip or B.Tech E&C No. 5 only for official works.

– Peon, Pantry Boy, Clerk (for Jmu site)

email Id: globaljobsolution2013@yahoo.com

Contact: 9596710865, 9018898164

REQUIRED

Delivery Boy

Work – 4-5 hours

Dial – the – Diet

182, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu

Ph. 0191-2586738

Mob: 9419143738

REQUIRED

Graduates Candidates (M/F)

B.Tech Civil/ Mech. can also apply

Location Chandigarh/ Delhi/ Chennai

During training Food+Accom. free

After training Salary 15-18000/PM

Contact: 7051374002, 8716046339

REQUIRED

Sales Executives (M/F)

Freshers can also apply

Salary- 15,000 + Incentive+ Forign trips

Black Hawk Security & Placement services.

(An ISO 9001: 2008 Certified Company)

H.O Opposite Mahajan Sweet Shop Canal Road, B.O Opposite K.V Bantalab, Jammu.

0191-2595565, 9103158769, 9906032899

REQUIRED

We are looking for delivery boys for courier service on Commission basis.

Contact: 9697685530, 7780911715

Urgently Required for Reputed

Automobile Sector Jammu

Sales Consultant : MBA/Marketing

Fresher or Graduate with 2 to 8 years Sales Exp. Salary 15 to 30 K

Customer Delight Manager- Graduate/MBA-Fresher/Exp.

Sales Head – MBA/Marketing with 7 to 15 years of Exp in any reputed Brand as an same Designation.

Marketing Manager : MBA/Marketing with 5 to 10 years Exp. Salary 25 to 40 Thousand.

90860-85474/90180-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

“ Business Opportunity’’

EARN EXTRA INCOME

Part/Full Time

(10,000-30,000) Per Month

1) Any Qualification

2) No Experience Required

Call for Appointment

Yusuf Ahmed 9419247583

Pooja Joshi 9103448244

URGENT REQUIRED

Computer Teacher

for

computer institute

at miran sahib

call :

8716838008, 9906255070

REQUIRED

cook

Working 6-8 Hours

Salary : 7000- 10,000

Ph. No. : + 91-9103138930

WANTED

2 Driver’s for reputed

Driving School.

Roop Nagar & Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Call – 9796493003

7006949691

REQUIRED

A suitable candidate for the post of Principal at Crescent Public School Budhal, Rajouri.

Preference will be given to a noted academician/experienced candidate.

Salary Negotiable

For further inquiry call 9858559999

And mail us at cpsbudhal@gmail.com

REQUIRED

DRS Kids International School, Harsa Dabbar, Bishnah requires teaching staff (well qualified and well experienced females) having fluency in English. Interested candidates can visit the school within school working hours that is 10.00 am – 1.00 pm with CV.

For further details kindly contact on the given below Nos.

9419626878, 9103150238

Note : Pick & drop facility will be provided by school

REQUIRED

Walk in interview for four female councillors for an institute on 30/01/2017

Qualification 10+2 preference will be given to Graduates and above.

Pleasing personality and good communication skill a must.

SUVIDHA PLACEMENT

CONT 9419183680

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt registered firm requires 128 boys/girls for office staff in 20 districts of J&K and 12 districts of Himachal State

Note : Fresher’s can also apply

Qualification : 10th, 12th, graduation and above

Income : 14400 to 18,600 P/M.

(As per Co rule)

So come with full biodata

at

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

824/A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

(O) 9796256081 (O) 9906029039

TEACHERS REQUIRED

for

home tuitions

Ph. 7298572918

WANTED

Committee Collection Person- No. 3

Pharma Sales (Runner) Boys- No. 5

Door-Door Mkt Boys – No. 5

Good Salary + Allowance + Incentives

Contact :

9796222403

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Receptionist, Tally Caller, CSR, Coordinator

2. Accountant, Cashier, Office Incharge

3. Medical Agency, Salesman, Computer Operator

4. Showroom, Sales Boy, Sales Girl, Supervisor

5. Marketing Boy, Delivery Boy, Collection Boy

6. Retail Sector, MNCs, IT/No NIT, Offc Job

(Delhi NCR, Udaan Job)

7. Insurance Sector, Offc Incharge, Counsellor, Offc Girl

8. Security Guard, Packing Boy, Labour, Peon

Ph. 9697924105 (Info Job & Education)

Opp. Ranbir Library, Parade Women College

Medivista Health Care Pvt Ltd

A Mission to Serve the Patients “At Home’’

Services Available

* Nursing Care

* Physiotherapy

* Attendants – Male/Female

* Dressers

* ECG

Contact 0191-2571871, 9697153040

5, Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni

Jammu

(NISHITA)INDUSTRIAL JOBS MNC

E-MAIL:(neesh1982ta@gmail.com)

1 QUALITY HEAD (CHEMICAL INDUSTRY) CTC:7-9 LPA

2 QUALITY /OFFICER (3 TO 4YR PHARMA EXP) MNC

3 M.COM/B.COM/BSC (PCM) M/F (FRESHER)

4 PRODUCTION-SUP/OFFICER (PHARMA/PESTICIDES EXP)

5 EXPORT DOCUMENTATION OFFICER (3-5YR EXP)

6 PLANT HEAD (PHARMA EXP 15-25YRS)

7 ITI-2YRS ELECT/FITTER/MECHANIC (FRESHER)

CONTACT- 2458792/94199-32026 (URGENT IN MNC)

VENUE:(31-A) GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

REQUIRED

faculty

1. Cutting & Tailoring (Fem)

Diploma Holder (Miran Sahib Office)

2. Field Sale Executive (-do-)

Qual. Graduate

3. Hand Sketch Designer (-do-)

Qual. 12th

4. J.R.S Associate (-do-)

Qual. Graduate

Contact Us: Professional Computer Institute

B.O- Miran Sahib, H.O -R.S Pura

9419109303, 9906225222

REQUIRED

Telecaller

An educated, Sensible, Independent

TELE CALLER (FEMALE ONLY)

Part time/ Full time

Email- easycleantank@gmail.com

Contact :

9419251292, 9055529295

PUBLIC SECTOR BANK SUBSIDIARY REQUIRES

RETIRED/VRS/CA’S/HOUSEWIVES/

ACCOUNTANTS

FIX SALARY / PF+INCENTIVES

LIMITED SEATS ONLY. NO AGE BAR

CALL-

9419251234, 8803222028

JOBS JOBS JOBS

Jobs in Hotel, Security, Supermarket, Salesman, Superwises, Store Keeper, Foreman, Labour work, Helper, Cleaner, B.Tech, Civil Eng.

Cont : 9906332545, 7006977351, 9469706002, 9596966818

HEAD OFFICE DUBAI : + 971502590177

Corporate Office : Canal Road near Commerce College opp. Malhotra Complex

Fly with in a week with A R World

URGENTLY REQUIRED

For Malaysia, Singapore, Bangkok

In Shopping Mall, Hotels, Labour, Courier boy, Packing boy etc.

Work Permit with in Days

Foods/Accommodation Free with ESIC. Limited seats, Get Hurry.

(M) 90865-74914, 7006397068

240/D Karan Market, Jammu

JAI MAA CHANDI TREADING COMPANY

Requires Staff for Its Subsidary:-

Walk in Interviews

1). Branch Manager – 3 Nos (F) – MBA/ PG

2). Team Leaders – 5 Nos (M/F) – PG/ Grad.

3). Marketing Officer – 15 Nos (M) – Grad/ 10+2

4). Collection Boys- 10 Nos (M) – Grad/ 10+2

5). Tele-Caller – 3 Nos (F) – Graduate

6). Peon – 2 Nos (M)

Venue: F-8C, 1st Floor, Trikuta Shopping Complex, B.C Road, near Bus Stand.

Contact: 9697278543, 8493094333

HR – 9811998936, 7780925700

JOB IN JAMMU

Sigma Company requires 10th +2, Graduate Male & Female for New office starting Income 6000 to 10,000 + Hostel+Food+Bonus+Tour.

After promotion 30,000

Freshers can also apply.

Address : SIGMA INT.

336, Lajpat Nagar, Behind, PNB Bank,

Under Best Efforts, Canal Road

Conrtact No: 9103430001, 8803536109

BEST JOB OFFERS

INCOME-6000/- TO 10000/-+BONUSES

NEED 25 MALE/15 FEMALE FOR

OFFICIAL/ NON OFFICIAL STAFF

QUALIFICATION-10TH,10+2,Graduates & above

CONTACT WITH BIO DATA

IMPULSE GROUP

63/A Top floor last morh Gandhi nagar ( near highway)

jammu

mob-9906130466

NOTE- 10 VACANCIES FOR 8TH PASS

Call Centre & Other Jobs

Direct Joining (without Interviews)

Salary 8000 to 20,000+

Pick-n-drop free (Weekly Off)

All shifts any time (over time also)

Qual : 10th, 12th, Grad & Above

Reappear & Freshers can also apply

Khan Job Placement

Cont. 7298225780 (Rehari Chungi)

Office Timing : 10.30 am to 2.00 pm

“COMPUTER TYPING WORK”

* Great opportunity for unemployed youth, Housewives, retired person & students.

* Earn upto, 10,000 to 20,000 per month by doing simple computer typing work.

* Feel free for enquiry

*Address:- 845, Subash Nagar Near Jallebi Morh.

Contact: 9858219821,

9086500232

