Employment Jan 25, 2017

REQUIRED
Full Time Driver – Cum-Office Boy at “Tara Mart”
17/3 Trikuta Nagar
Handsome Salary
with accommodation,
if selected
Contact No: 94191-82286
Walking Interview for Airport & Airlines
100% Placement*
Services:- # Cabin Crew
# Air Hostess
# Ground Staff
# Hospitality Management
Note:- Professional Training Also available for Freshers
Contact : 7051270757, 01912538022
REQUIRED
Captain : 03
Trained Stewards : 10
Halwai : 01
Continental CDP, CommI 1, CommI 2, CommI 3
Tandoori CDP, CommI 1, CommI 2, CommI 3
Bakery CDP, CommI 1, CommI 2, CommI 3
for well known hotel & restaurant chain at ludhiana (pb)
salary best in the industry
contact NO. 82880-09862
Email: friendsbelcibo@gmail.com, friendswalk1016@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Marketing Executive (M/F)
Part time / Full time : 03
Php/webdesigner/
content writer: 02
Part time/Full time
Telecaller (Female) : 03
Work from home PF/FT
Mob: 9107742018, 7006198840
Narwal Jammu
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:- E&C & B.E, B.sc, M.sc, B.pharmacy, M.pharmacy:- Salary 10K to 12k,
Female for office Executive and Receptionist :- Salary 10k to 12k
FOR HOTELS
Security Guard, Waiters, Food And Accommodation :- Salary 7K to 9K ,
Venus:- M/s. National Manpower solution (govt reg.)
Address:- Bari Brahmna,
Contact:- 7298663220, 9018163223
E-mail:- nmsjk2050@gmail.com
100% Job surety in
Banking sector.job loc.Jammu
Icici,Hdfc, Axis, Yes Bank
Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Age: Last 26yrs.
Salary:1.80-3l/a.
Profile:JO, Asst. Manager
quickerjobindia@gmail.com
7298967623, 9086181686
REQUIRED
Part Time Job
Drawing Teacher
(Only Evening Time 3 hr)
(Trikuta Nagar, Jammu)
9622176457, 9103113477
(NISHITA) INDUSTRIAL JOBS MNC
E-MAIL:(neesh1982ta@gmail.com)
1 QUALITY HEAD (CHEMICAL INDUSTRY) CTC:7-9 LPA
2 QUALITY /OFFICER (3 TO 4YR PHARMA EXP) MNC 3 M.COM/B.COM/BSC (PCM) M/F (FRESHER)
4 PRODUCTION-SUP/OFFICER (PHARMA/PESTICIDES EXP)
5 EXPORT DOCUMENTATION OFFICER (3-5YR EXP)
6 PLANT HEAD (PHARMA EXP 15-25YRS)
7 ITI-2YRS ELECT/FITTER/MECHANIC (FRESHER)
CONTACT- 2458792/94199-32026 (URGENT IN MNC)
VENUE:(31-A) GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
CANDIDATE REQUIRED
GNM, ANM, FMPHW required for
(Pvt Clinic)
-10th, 12th & Graduate and above also apply
Reappear and fresher can also apply. Med. & Eng. are reqd
Mob.
9086008509
9697537901
REQUIRED
1) Young, dynamic graduate / MBA having Computer Knowledge with internet/ experience in marketing.
2) Accountant part time / full time with computer knowledge preferred.
3) X-ray Technician
– Salary negotiable
– Contact with full bio data
– Conact No.: 94192-26322, 9697637729
STAFF REQUIRED
URGENTLY
* Telle Caller (Female)
* Marketing Executives (Male & Female)
Note: Candidate should be good in Communication Skills.
Timings: 11 onwards – 25/Jan/2017
Contact No: 9419128909, 7341114552
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Part Time Computerised Accounts Knowing
for Evening Hours – Male
Candidate with experience of working in
SMARTTAX SOFTWARE
of Taxes shall be preferred.
Salary no bar for suitable candidates.
Mail your Resume to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com or
Contact: VIKAS CHOPRA TAXATION ADVOCATE C/O Chopra & Associates, 105/5, Near Main Market, Opp. Trikuta Palace Road, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
(M): 9419128160, 7780861863, 8492028160
BEST JOB OFFERS
INCOME-8000/- TO 50000
NEED 25 MALE/15 FEMALE FOR
OFFICIAL/ NON OFFICIAL
QUALIFICATION: 10TH,10+2,Graduates & above
CONTACT WITH BIO DATA
AND
Job on commission or salary basis
Qualification 10th and above
U can earn 50000 per month
Contact: 9107723827, 8717037701
NOTE- 10 VACANCIES FOR 8TH PASS
VACANCY
An Associate of MNC requires the following personals
For the factory situated at Gangyal Jammu.
1. DEGREE/DIPLOMA ELECTRONICS (ENGINEERS) : 10 Nos
2. ITI/BSC ELECTRONICS : 6 Nos
Walk in interview along with Resume
(24th & 25th Jan 2017)
Brite Industries
77A, 78, Phase II Gangyal, Jammu
Ph. 9419190341, Email: briteind@gmail.com
REQUIRED STAFF
Global Convent School Jammu Channi Rama (Opp. Gurudwra) NH: Bye Pass
Subject Teacher Qualification
1. Physics PGT
2. Chemistry PGT
3. Bio/EVS PGT
4. English PGT
5. S.S.T PGT
6. Primary Teachers PGT
7. Computer Operator TGT
8. Co-ordinator/Councillor
For 7&8 candidates mus be well versed in computer knowledge.
Salary negotiable for experienced candidates. Fluency in spoken English is must. Submit your resumes with passport size photograph in the office by 27th Jan. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.
Ph. No: 0191-2460576, Mob: 9596830033
Business Opportunity
Part time work at home install small disposal making unit at home & earn 15000 to 45000 at home Smart Business Making Donna, Plate & Glass etc.
Note: Raw Material provide by company.
Cont: 244, 56 A Rampur Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Mob. No: 9107293183, 9796072757
BEST JOB OFFERS
INCOME-6000/- TO 10000/-+BONUSES
NEED 25 MALE/15 FEMALE FOR
OFFICIAL/ NON OFFICIAL STAFF
QUALIFICATION-10TH,10+2,Graduates & above
CONTACT WITH BIO DATA
IMPULSE GROUP
63/A Top floor last morh Gandhi nagar ( near highway)
jammu
mob-9906130466
NOTE- 10 VACANCIES FOR 8TH PASS
BIG OPPORTUNITY
FOR FRESHER’S
Trainees- B.Sc/ B.Com- Fresher
Salary upto 1.50 lakh CTC PA
Fitter- ITI (Mechanical)
4 to 5 year Exp. Salary 2.20 lakh PA CTC
Operator Hicart- ITI- 4 to 5 year Exp.
Salary : 2.20 Lakh PA CTC
Operators water system – ITI with 4 to 5 years Exp. Salary : 2.20 Lakh PA CTC
90860-85474/90180-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Physician Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd Hyderabad
A well reputed Company Physician Pharma India Pvt Ltd Hyderabad is going to start ethical marketing for J&K State. Interested guys can apply for the post of Sales Officer as well as distributors for various headquarters viz Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar/Doda, Poonch and Rajouri. Send application on given below address or
Contact – 9797906322
physicianpharma-pp@gmail.com
Managing Director
Mr Malla
AN Education Group
for new branch in Jammu
Requires
Customer relation officer- 3 nos
ONLY FEMALES
freshers also apply
contact no.
9086648080, 7006748601
URGENTLY REQUIRED
We are required 15 delivery boys for reputated online shopping company
Salary and commission Based. DL and Two Wheeler essential.
Contact
9596378821, 7006135675
Email- hrsmr_sandeep@india.com
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
We required vendors for online shopping company. Interested persons contact me as soon as possible.
Contact :
9596378821, 7006135675
Shastri Memorial Hr Secondary School
rehari – patoli, jammu
9419224550
REQUIRED URGENTLY
lecturer to teach hr. sec.
(i) Chemistry
(ii) commerce particularly type/ shorthand knowing
salary negotiable