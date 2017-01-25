Employment Jan 25, 2017

REQUIRED

Full Time Driver – Cum-Office Boy at “Tara Mart”

17/3 Trikuta Nagar

Handsome Salary

with accommodation,

if selected

Contact No: 94191-82286

Walking Interview for Airport & Airlines

100% Placement*

Services:- # Cabin Crew

# Air Hostess

# Ground Staff

# Hospitality Management

Note:- Professional Training Also available for Freshers

Contact : 7051270757, 01912538022

REQUIRED

Captain : 03

Trained Stewards : 10

Halwai : 01

Continental CDP, CommI 1, CommI 2, CommI 3

Tandoori CDP, CommI 1, CommI 2, CommI 3

Bakery CDP, CommI 1, CommI 2, CommI 3

for well known hotel & restaurant chain at ludhiana (pb)

salary best in the industry

contact NO. 82880-09862

Email: friendsbelcibo@gmail.com, friendswalk1016@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Marketing Executive (M/F)

Part time / Full time : 03

Php/webdesigner/

content writer: 02

Part time/Full time

Telecaller (Female) : 03

Work from home PF/FT

Mob: 9107742018, 7006198840

Narwal Jammu

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

Qualification:- E&C & B.E, B.sc, M.sc, B.pharmacy, M.pharmacy:- Salary 10K to 12k,

Female for office Executive and Receptionist :- Salary 10k to 12k

FOR HOTELS

Security Guard, Waiters, Food And Accommodation :- Salary 7K to 9K ,

Venus:- M/s. National Manpower solution (govt reg.)

Address:- Bari Brahmna,

Contact:- 7298663220, 9018163223

E-mail:- nmsjk2050@gmail.com

100% Job surety in

Banking sector.job loc.Jammu

Icici,Hdfc, Axis, Yes Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Age: Last 26yrs.

Salary:1.80-3l/a.

Profile:JO, Asst. Manager

quickerjobindia@gmail.com

7298967623, 9086181686

REQUIRED

Part Time Job

Drawing Teacher

(Only Evening Time 3 hr)

(Trikuta Nagar, Jammu)

9622176457, 9103113477

(NISHITA) INDUSTRIAL JOBS MNC

E-MAIL:(neesh1982ta@gmail.com)

1 QUALITY HEAD (CHEMICAL INDUSTRY) CTC:7-9 LPA

2 QUALITY /OFFICER (3 TO 4YR PHARMA EXP) MNC 3 M.COM/B.COM/BSC (PCM) M/F (FRESHER)

4 PRODUCTION-SUP/OFFICER (PHARMA/PESTICIDES EXP)

5 EXPORT DOCUMENTATION OFFICER (3-5YR EXP)

6 PLANT HEAD (PHARMA EXP 15-25YRS)

7 ITI-2YRS ELECT/FITTER/MECHANIC (FRESHER)

CONTACT- 2458792/94199-32026 (URGENT IN MNC)

VENUE:(31-A) GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

CANDIDATE REQUIRED

GNM, ANM, FMPHW required for

(Pvt Clinic)

-10th, 12th & Graduate and above also apply

Reappear and fresher can also apply. Med. & Eng. are reqd

Mob.

9086008509

9697537901

REQUIRED

1) Young, dynamic graduate / MBA having Computer Knowledge with internet/ experience in marketing.

2) Accountant part time / full time with computer knowledge preferred.

3) X-ray Technician

– Salary negotiable

– Contact with full bio data

– Conact No.: 94192-26322, 9697637729

STAFF REQUIRED

URGENTLY

* Telle Caller (Female)

* Marketing Executives (Male & Female)

Note: Candidate should be good in Communication Skills.

Timings: 11 onwards – 25/Jan/2017

Contact No: 9419128909, 7341114552

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Part Time Computerised Accounts Knowing

for Evening Hours – Male

Candidate with experience of working in

SMARTTAX SOFTWARE

of Taxes shall be preferred.

Salary no bar for suitable candidates.

Mail your Resume to: vikaschopraadv105@gmail.com or

Contact: VIKAS CHOPRA TAXATION ADVOCATE C/O Chopra & Associates, 105/5, Near Main Market, Opp. Trikuta Palace Road, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

(M): 9419128160, 7780861863, 8492028160

BEST JOB OFFERS

INCOME-8000/- TO 50000

NEED 25 MALE/15 FEMALE FOR

OFFICIAL/ NON OFFICIAL

QUALIFICATION: 10TH,10+2,Graduates & above

CONTACT WITH BIO DATA

AND

Job on commission or salary basis

Qualification 10th and above

U can earn 50000 per month

Contact: 9107723827, 8717037701

NOTE- 10 VACANCIES FOR 8TH PASS

VACANCY

An Associate of MNC requires the following personals

For the factory situated at Gangyal Jammu.

1. DEGREE/DIPLOMA ELECTRONICS (ENGINEERS) : 10 Nos

2. ITI/BSC ELECTRONICS : 6 Nos

Walk in interview along with Resume

(24th & 25th Jan 2017)

Brite Industries

77A, 78, Phase II Gangyal, Jammu

Ph. 9419190341, Email: briteind@gmail.com

REQUIRED STAFF

Global Convent School Jammu Channi Rama (Opp. Gurudwra) NH: Bye Pass

Subject Teacher Qualification

1. Physics PGT

2. Chemistry PGT

3. Bio/EVS PGT

4. English PGT

5. S.S.T PGT

6. Primary Teachers PGT

7. Computer Operator TGT

8. Co-ordinator/Councillor

For 7&8 candidates mus be well versed in computer knowledge.

Salary negotiable for experienced candidates. Fluency in spoken English is must. Submit your resumes with passport size photograph in the office by 27th Jan. Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

Ph. No: 0191-2460576, Mob: 9596830033

Business Opportunity

Part time work at home install small disposal making unit at home & earn 15000 to 45000 at home Smart Business Making Donna, Plate & Glass etc.

Note: Raw Material provide by company.

Cont: 244, 56 A Rampur Last Morh Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Mob. No: 9107293183, 9796072757

BEST JOB OFFERS

INCOME-6000/- TO 10000/-+BONUSES

NEED 25 MALE/15 FEMALE FOR

OFFICIAL/ NON OFFICIAL STAFF

QUALIFICATION-10TH,10+2,Graduates & above

CONTACT WITH BIO DATA

IMPULSE GROUP

63/A Top floor last morh Gandhi nagar ( near highway)

jammu

mob-9906130466

NOTE- 10 VACANCIES FOR 8TH PASS

BIG OPPORTUNITY

FOR FRESHER’S

Trainees- B.Sc/ B.Com- Fresher

Salary upto 1.50 lakh CTC PA

Fitter- ITI (Mechanical)

4 to 5 year Exp. Salary 2.20 lakh PA CTC

Operator Hicart- ITI- 4 to 5 year Exp.

Salary : 2.20 Lakh PA CTC

Operators water system – ITI with 4 to 5 years Exp. Salary : 2.20 Lakh PA CTC

90860-85474/90180-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Physician Pharma (India) Pvt Ltd Hyderabad

A well reputed Company Physician Pharma India Pvt Ltd Hyderabad is going to start ethical marketing for J&K State. Interested guys can apply for the post of Sales Officer as well as distributors for various headquarters viz Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar/Doda, Poonch and Rajouri. Send application on given below address or

Contact – 9797906322

physicianpharma-pp@gmail.com

Managing Director

Mr Malla

AN Education Group

for new branch in Jammu

Requires

Customer relation officer- 3 nos

ONLY FEMALES

freshers also apply

contact no.

9086648080, 7006748601

URGENTLY REQUIRED

We are required 15 delivery boys for reputated online shopping company

Salary and commission Based. DL and Two Wheeler essential.

Contact

9596378821, 7006135675

Email- hrsmr_sandeep@india.com

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

We required vendors for online shopping company. Interested persons contact me as soon as possible.

Contact :

9596378821, 7006135675

Shastri Memorial Hr Secondary School

rehari – patoli, jammu

9419224550

REQUIRED URGENTLY

lecturer to teach hr. sec.

(i) Chemistry

(ii) commerce particularly type/ shorthand knowing

salary negotiable

