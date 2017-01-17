Employment Jan 17, 2017

HOTEL JMK INTERNATIONAL

RAILWAY ROAD KATRA (V.D.)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

– FRONT OFFICE ASSOCIATES – 02 POSTS

– HOUSEKEEPERS – 05 POSTS

– CAPTAIN (F&B) – 02 POSTS

– STEWARDS – 03 POSTS

– HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISORS – 03 POSTS

– SECURITY GUARDS – 02 POSTS

– CHEFFS (INDIAN, SOUTH INDIAN, CHINEES) – 02 POSTS

– MAINTAINS – 02 POSTS

* PERSONS SHOULD BE TALENTED, ENERGETIC AND EXPERIENCED IN RELEVANT FIELDS.

* PLEASE APPLY WITHIN FIVE DAYS.

* FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT

(HOTEL JMK INTERNATIONAL) KATRA

CONTACT NO. 01991-234700

Cell No. 08717074555, 08717034111

JOB IN JAMMU

Sigma Company requires 10th +2, Graduate Male & Female for New office starting Income 6000 to 10,000 + Hostel+Food+Bonus+Tour.

After promotion 30,000

Freshers can also apply.

Address : SIGMA INT.

Behind, PNB Bank,

Under Best Efforts, Canal Road

Conrtact No: 9103430001, 8803536109

Walk in Interview for

FMCG MFR unit Jammu.

Computer Operator- Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or BCA/MCA or Graduate/PG. Technical Expertise. Good Hold in Advance Excel and Short keys & very good in Excel Formulas Male/Female- 10 Vacancy.

Fresher/Experience Both eligible

Salary for Fresher 8 To 12 Thousand

For Exp. Up to 15 Thousand

9086085474/87170-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Civil Engg’s Exp./ Fresher (10 N) 8 K to 15 K

2. Electrical / Mechanical (10 N) 10,000

3. Graduates all streams (20 N) 8K to 15K

4. Receptionist / Office co-ordinator (5 N) 6K to 8K

5. Supervisor’s/Recovery Boy’s (10 N) 8000

6. Telecaller’s/call centre (20N) 6,000+

7. Gradautes for UDAAN

9070626145

REQUIRED

Urgent Required for Dubai, Saudi Arab, Kuwati, Behrain, Qater, Oman

1.Heavy Driver 2. Light Driver

3. Carpenter 4. Welder

5. Electrician 6. Office Boy

7. Plumber

Joining within 30 days after submission a documents

Contact: 9419603932, 7051270757, 0191-2538022

URGENT REQUIREMENTS

Qualification:- 8th, 10th , 12th

Position:- Delivery Boy, Promoters, Security Guard, Salary – 10K to 13K

Qualification:- B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Pharma, M.Pharma, Machine Operator, Fillings Operator, Salary :- Negotiable

Venus:- M/s. National Manpower

Solution (Govt Reg.)

Address :- Bari Brahmna

Mobile Nos. 7298663220, 9018163223

Email ID :- nmsjk2050@gmail.com

GOLDEN JOB OPPORTUNITY

For Retd. Govt Officers, Retd. Bankers, House Wives, Ex-Army Officers to Become a part of leading MNC in Jammu.

Income: upto 50,000 per month.

Qly: Must be graduate or above.

Age: More then 25 years.

Interested can contact for Appointment.

@ 7006625660,

Whatsapp: 9086217473

(Freshers are also welcome)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Courier Delivery Boys

No Half Salary, No Fees

Direct Joining

Delivery Boys= 30 No’s

Bike Must

Salary + Incentives,

+ Bonus + Fuel

Contact :

7006762834, 9070778814

9797672432

REQUIRED AGENCY

partners for the MNC

MNC required the Insurance Partners for Jammu and Kashmir having the experience of minimum 5 years in the insurance industry that can recruit the quality people and develop a good productive unit. Pay-out best in the industry.

Call for interview

@ 9419251234, 8803222028

Beauty

Salon

Requires

Senior Hair Stylist

Contact: 7006638033

REQUIRED

Looking for delivery boy on commission basis for courier service.

Contact: 9697685530, 7780911715

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1) RECEPTIONIST (1 NO.)

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVES (5 NO’S)

CONTACT:

CHRISTABEL ANDERSON

IIND FLOOR KANDEEL COMPLEX

GOLE PULLI TALAB TILLO

MOB: 9697000997

WANTED

Dental Technician at Dental Clinic Sarwal – 1 No

Salary Negotiable

Contact Mob: 94191-89935

WALKING INTERVIEW FOR AIRPORT & AIRLINES

100% Placement*

Services:- # Cabin Crew

# Air Hostess

# Ground Staff

# Hospitality Management

Note:- Professional Training also

available for Freshers

Contact :- 7051270757, 0191-2538022

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

Newly launched Project of NFS

Required

* Site Supervisor (Electrical & E&C Enggs)

* Maintenance Engg (Dip or Degree Mech)

* Supervisor/Storekeeper (Graduate or Exp Both)

* MIS Officer/Computer Operator

(MCA & Dip in Computers)

* Pantry boy & Sweeper

Salary :- 13 K to 15 K + Food + Accomodations

e mail Id:- globaljobsolution2013@yahoo.com

Contact :- 9596710865, 9018898164

Call Centre & Other Jobs

Direct Joining (without Interviews)

Salary 8000 to 20,000+

Pick-n-drop free (Weekly Off)

All shifts any time (over time also)

Qual : 10th, 12th, Grad & Above

Reappear & Freshers can also apply

Khan Job Placement

Cont. 7298225780 (Rehari Chungi)

Office Timing : 10.30 am to 2.00 pm

URGENT REQUIRED

Collection Boy – 3

With own two wheeler/Bike

Qualification : 10th to 12th

Salary : 6000/ + Petrol

Come with resume :

Asia Trading Corp.

Ist floor, Mann Kour Bldg

Sant Mkt Jewel Chowk Jmu

9419137754, 7298504074

REQUIRED

1. Cook – 2 Nos.

2. Waiter- 1 Nos.

(Salary negotiable)

At

Monsoon Hotel & Restaurant

(Nowshera, Chingus)

Contact

9419172158, 9797338885

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Required Field Executives (collection & verification) in whole Jammu Region (All Jammu District) for leading telecom brands. Experience Candidates with vehicle & Driving License will be preferred. Handsome & timely salary with Good Incentives in whole industry. Interview will be held on 17th & 18th Jan’ 2017 at 2nd floor, Harbans Garden, Sector-14, near Balbir Tent House, Nanak Nagar Jammu. So rush with your updated resume or feel free to contact on 8803033498, 8803034462, 9797594131.

VACANCY

Jupiven Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

need Medical Representative for Jammu HQ. Walk in interview is scheduled on 18-01-2017 at Hotel Himgiri Raghu Nath Bazar Jammu.

Candidates with 1 to 2 year’s experience shall be preferred. Salary no bar for right candidate.

Contact: Sandeep Bangroo RSM

Cell No: 9419131683

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With