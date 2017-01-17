Employment Jan 17, 2017

HOTEL JMK INTERNATIONAL
RAILWAY ROAD KATRA (V.D.)
URGENTLY REQUIRED
– FRONT OFFICE ASSOCIATES – 02 POSTS
– HOUSEKEEPERS – 05 POSTS
– CAPTAIN (F&B) – 02 POSTS
– STEWARDS – 03 POSTS
– HOUSEKEEPING SUPERVISORS – 03 POSTS
– SECURITY GUARDS – 02 POSTS
– CHEFFS (INDIAN, SOUTH INDIAN, CHINEES) – 02 POSTS
– MAINTAINS – 02 POSTS
* PERSONS SHOULD BE TALENTED, ENERGETIC AND EXPERIENCED IN RELEVANT FIELDS.
* PLEASE APPLY WITHIN FIVE DAYS.
* FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT
(HOTEL JMK INTERNATIONAL) KATRA
CONTACT NO. 01991-234700
Cell No. 08717074555, 08717034111
JOB IN JAMMU
Sigma Company requires 10th +2, Graduate Male & Female for New office starting Income 6000 to 10,000 + Hostel+Food+Bonus+Tour.
After promotion 30,000
Freshers can also apply.
Address : SIGMA INT.
Behind, PNB Bank,
Under Best Efforts, Canal Road
Conrtact No: 9103430001, 8803536109
Walk in Interview for
FMCG MFR unit Jammu.
Computer Operator- Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or BCA/MCA or Graduate/PG. Technical Expertise. Good Hold in Advance Excel and Short keys & very good in Excel Formulas Male/Female- 10 Vacancy.
Fresher/Experience Both eligible
Salary for Fresher 8 To 12 Thousand
For Exp. Up to 15 Thousand
9086085474/87170-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Civil Engg’s Exp./ Fresher (10 N) 8 K to 15 K
2. Electrical / Mechanical (10 N) 10,000
3. Graduates all streams (20 N) 8K to 15K
4. Receptionist / Office co-ordinator (5 N) 6K to 8K
5. Supervisor’s/Recovery Boy’s (10 N) 8000
6. Telecaller’s/call centre (20N) 6,000+
7. Gradautes for UDAAN
9070626145
REQUIRED
Urgent Required for Dubai, Saudi Arab, Kuwati, Behrain, Qater, Oman
1.Heavy Driver 2. Light Driver
3. Carpenter 4. Welder
5. Electrician 6. Office Boy
7. Plumber
Joining within 30 days after submission a documents
Contact: 9419603932, 7051270757, 0191-2538022
URGENT REQUIREMENTS
Qualification:- 8th, 10th , 12th
Position:- Delivery Boy, Promoters, Security Guard, Salary – 10K to 13K
Qualification:- B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Pharma, M.Pharma, Machine Operator, Fillings Operator, Salary :- Negotiable
Venus:- M/s. National Manpower
Solution (Govt Reg.)
Address :- Bari Brahmna
Mobile Nos. 7298663220, 9018163223
Email ID :- nmsjk2050@gmail.com
GOLDEN JOB OPPORTUNITY
For Retd. Govt Officers, Retd. Bankers, House Wives, Ex-Army Officers to Become a part of leading MNC in Jammu.
Income: upto 50,000 per month.
Qly: Must be graduate or above.
Age: More then 25 years.
Interested can contact for Appointment.
@ 7006625660,
Whatsapp: 9086217473
(Freshers are also welcome)
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Courier Delivery Boys
No Half Salary, No Fees
Direct Joining
Delivery Boys= 30 No’s
Bike Must
Salary + Incentives,
+ Bonus + Fuel
Contact :
7006762834, 9070778814
9797672432
REQUIRED AGENCY
partners for the MNC
MNC required the Insurance Partners for Jammu and Kashmir having the experience of minimum 5 years in the insurance industry that can recruit the quality people and develop a good productive unit. Pay-out best in the industry.
Call for interview
@ 9419251234, 8803222028
Beauty
Salon
Requires
Senior Hair Stylist
Contact: 7006638033
REQUIRED
Looking for delivery boy on commission basis for courier service.
Contact: 9697685530, 7780911715
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1) RECEPTIONIST (1 NO.)
2. MARKETING EXECUTIVES (5 NO’S)
CONTACT:
CHRISTABEL ANDERSON
IIND FLOOR KANDEEL COMPLEX
GOLE PULLI TALAB TILLO
MOB: 9697000997
WANTED
Dental Technician at Dental Clinic Sarwal – 1 No
Salary Negotiable
Contact Mob: 94191-89935
WALKING INTERVIEW FOR AIRPORT & AIRLINES
100% Placement*
Services:- # Cabin Crew
# Air Hostess
# Ground Staff
# Hospitality Management
Note:- Professional Training also
available for Freshers
Contact :- 7051270757, 0191-2538022
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
Newly launched Project of NFS
Required
* Site Supervisor (Electrical & E&C Enggs)
* Maintenance Engg (Dip or Degree Mech)
* Supervisor/Storekeeper (Graduate or Exp Both)
* MIS Officer/Computer Operator
(MCA & Dip in Computers)
* Pantry boy & Sweeper
Salary :- 13 K to 15 K + Food + Accomodations
e mail Id:- globaljobsolution2013@yahoo.com
Contact :- 9596710865, 9018898164
Call Centre & Other Jobs
Direct Joining (without Interviews)
Salary 8000 to 20,000+
Pick-n-drop free (Weekly Off)
All shifts any time (over time also)
Qual : 10th, 12th, Grad & Above
Reappear & Freshers can also apply
Khan Job Placement
Cont. 7298225780 (Rehari Chungi)
Office Timing : 10.30 am to 2.00 pm
URGENT REQUIRED
Collection Boy – 3
With own two wheeler/Bike
Qualification : 10th to 12th
Salary : 6000/ + Petrol
Come with resume :
Asia Trading Corp.
Ist floor, Mann Kour Bldg
Sant Mkt Jewel Chowk Jmu
9419137754, 7298504074
REQUIRED
1. Cook – 2 Nos.
2. Waiter- 1 Nos.
(Salary negotiable)
At
Monsoon Hotel & Restaurant
(Nowshera, Chingus)
Contact
9419172158, 9797338885
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Required Field Executives (collection & verification) in whole Jammu Region (All Jammu District) for leading telecom brands. Experience Candidates with vehicle & Driving License will be preferred. Handsome & timely salary with Good Incentives in whole industry. Interview will be held on 17th & 18th Jan’ 2017 at 2nd floor, Harbans Garden, Sector-14, near Balbir Tent House, Nanak Nagar Jammu. So rush with your updated resume or feel free to contact on 8803033498, 8803034462, 9797594131.
VACANCY
Jupiven Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd
need Medical Representative for Jammu HQ. Walk in interview is scheduled on 18-01-2017 at Hotel Himgiri Raghu Nath Bazar Jammu.
Candidates with 1 to 2 year’s experience shall be preferred. Salary no bar for right candidate.
Contact: Sandeep Bangroo RSM
Cell No: 9419131683