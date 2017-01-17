Breaking News:

Eight Govt employees suspended in north Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Government today suspended eight employees for remaining suspended from their duties in Baramulla district today.

An official spokesman said Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash today conducted a surprise inspection of various Government offices in the district during which he suspended eight employees for remaining unauthorised absent from their duties.

The DC accompanied by Joint Director Planning, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Chief Medical Officer Tehsildar Baramulla and other concerned officers visited offices of Animal Husbandry, Cooperative, Irrigation & Flood Control ITI and Mini-secretariat Baramulla.

During inspection, Dr Naqash suspended the eight employees including 2 gazetted officers. (AGENCIES)

