Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country tomorrow, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said today.

The festival marks the culmination of fasting and holy month of Ramzan.

“Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow as the Eid moon was sighted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh today,” Bukhari said.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims who abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. (AGENCIES)

