Ed Sheeran plays new album for ‘Game of Thrones’ cast

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8: Singer Ed Sheeran recently hosted a house party for cast of “Game of Thrones” and played the songs from his new album for them.

The 25-year-old singer revealed that actors Alfie Allen, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington were among the partygoers, along with former “Scrubs star,” Braff, reported ET online.

“All of the ‘Game of Thrones’ cast ended up around my house the other day, really randomly. And they ended up getting subjected to a listening session,” Sheeran said.

“That was a weird one. It was quite a weird night because there was a party going on … And I got back to (my house) at 2, and then I just got a text being like, ‘Oh, the party’s over. Can we come to yours?’ and I was just about to go to bed, and I was like ‘Oh, alright. Whatever.’ And then all of them turned up and it was really surreal,” he added. (PTI)

