ED files PMLA case against terror groups, Kashmir separatists

NEW DELHI: The ED has registered a money laundering case against terror groups and separatist organisations operating in Kashmir, including Pakistan-based LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and the Hurriyat Conference, to probe alleged funding received by separatists for carrying out subversive activities in the valley.

Officials said the central probe agency has booked a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) taking congnisance of a NIA FIR.

The NIA had booked a case against certain accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in May and had carried out searches few days later at various locations in the Kashmir Valley. (AGENCIES)

