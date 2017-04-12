EC refuses to lift Code, says it will remain in-force till Anantnag poll

Sanjeev Pargal/

Fayaz Bukhari

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Apr 11: Even as the Election Commission of India (ECI) today ordered re-poll in 38 polling booths of Srinagar Parliamentary constituency on April 13, it extended Model Code of Conduct till May 25 when by-election to Anantnag Lok Sabha seat will be held notwithstanding the State Government stand that it should be lifted for the time being.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the Election Commission has made it clear to the State Government that Model Code of Conduct will be lifted only in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat on April 15 when counting of votes will be held for the constituency while it would remain in-force in all four districts of South Kashmir including Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian, which comprised Anantnag Lok Sabha seat, where polling was yesterday deferred from April 12 to May 25 in anticipation of violence.

Model Code of Conduct was imposed in the State on March 9 when by-polls for Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha seats were announced.

Sources said the State Government was of the view that though the Model Code of Conduct was in-force in two Lok Sabha constituencies and will remain under jurisdiction of Anantnag seat from April 15 onwards, it hadn’t been able to take any major decision that covers entire State.

“The Model Code of Conduct is in place for past more than a month and will remain in-force for another month and a half,” sources said, adding the Government wanted it to be lifted for some time to allow the State to take decisions of important nature.

However, the Election Commission was of the view that the by-poll to Anantnag Lok Sabha seat has only been deferred and not cancelled. Therefore, the Model Code of Conduct will remain in-force till process for Anantnag by-poll is completed with the counting.

Sources said the Election Commission has, however, conveyed that the Government can take decisions of emergency nature that covers the entire State after obtaining permission from the Election Commission.

“There is set procedure for taking decisions of important nature. If the Commission deems it fit, it can give the nod to the Government to go ahead with the decisions despite imposition of Model Code of Conduct,” sources said but added that the Model Code of Conduct will remain in-force in Anantnag constituency till the election process is over.

In the meantime, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Shantmanu, today reviewed the arrangements put in place for re-polling at 38 polling stations in district Budgam of Srinagar Parliamentary constituency scheduled to be held on April 13.

The CEO said adequate security will be provided at all the 38 polling stations that are located at 32 different locations in district Budgam. He said foolproof arrangements of security have been put in place to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of re-polling.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration in maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the district during re-poll.

As per a notification issued by Election Commission of India (ECI), re-polling will be held in 38 polling booths of Srinagar Parliamentary constituency on April 13 from 7 am to 4 pm.

The polling stations in Chadoora Assembly constituency, where re-polling is to be held include 31-Bogam Batepora (B), 32-Bogam Batepora (B), 33-Nowbug, 39-Chack Mahand-Joo-Dhar, 52-Wathora (B), 54-Zoolwah, 55-Gopalpora (A), 56-Gopalpora (B), 57-Dooniwari, 60-Kralpora (A), 61-Kralpora (B), 63-Kralpora (D), 65-Dharambug (A), 66-Dharambug (B), 87-Bagi Mehtab (B) and 98-Dharambug (C).

In Budgam Assembly constituency, the re-polling would be held on 22- Nusurullah Pora (B), 23-Nusurullah Pora (C), 28-Galwanpora (A), 30-Haripora, 32-Wara Sangam, 40-Soibug (H), 107-Putlibagh and 120-Galwanpora (B) polling booths.

In Beerwah Assembly segment, the re-polling would be held on 15-Kanihama, 29-Badran (B), 34-Peerpora, 89-Sehpora and 94-Gundipora (A) polling booths.

The re-polling would also be held on 7-Repora, 9-Gopal Saif (A), 16-Nowpora, 38-Chrar-i-Sharief (M), 86-Kanir (A), 87-Kanir (B), 90-Hushroo and 91-Wagam of Chrar-e-Sharief Assembly segment and polling booth number 79-Kandora (B) of Khan Sahib Assembly constituency.

