DyCM, Khanna call on CM

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 21: Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh along with BJP National Vice President & State party Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna today called on the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and extended thanks for supporting the NDA Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.
Dr Singh maintained that the gesture of the PDP would further strengthen and cement the ties between two coalition partners. He said that it would also give a befitting reply to the forces who are opposing this alliance for vested interests, particularly opposition parties.
Dr. Singh said that NDA’s Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind has long struggled for the rights of the weaker sections.

