Breaking News:

Dy Speaker for taking MLAs on board in utilizing power additionality

Posted on 12/01/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

JAMMU: Deputy Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi today asked the Government to ensure that the concerned Executive Engineers of PDD should prepare the detailed report about the augmentation of the electric infra for every constituency with the additional Rs 1 crore given for the purpose which should be  done in consultation with the concerned MLA.
The direction was given during the General Discussion on Budget 2017-18 in the Legislative Assembly, here today.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Regional News. Bookmark the permalink.

More Related News

Markets

NASDAQ5563.65  chart+11.83
S&P 5002275.32  chart+6.42
INFY15.19  chart+0.41
GCG12.CMXN/A  chartN/A
^NSEBANKN/A  chartN/A
INTC36.95  chart+0.00
VMW82.10  chart+0.62

Weekly Special

Scroll to Top