Dy Speaker for taking MLAs on board in utilizing power additionality

JAMMU: Deputy Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi today asked the Government to ensure that the concerned Executive Engineers of PDD should prepare the detailed report about the augmentation of the electric infra for every constituency with the additional Rs 1 crore given for the purpose which should be done in consultation with the concerned MLA.

The direction was given during the General Discussion on Budget 2017-18 in the Legislative Assembly, here today.

