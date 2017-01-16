Dy Speaker for preparing DPRs for Achoora, Tulail Hydel Power projects

JAMMU:Deputy Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Nazir Ahmad Gurezi, today asked the Science and Technology (S&T) department for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for establishment of 7.5 MW Hydel Power Project, Achoora in Gurez valley.

He also asked to prepare DPR for 12MW Tulail Power Project to overcome the shortage of power in the area.

The direction, in this regard, was given by the Deputy Speaker in a meeting convened to discuss the power scenario and the pace of progress of works under execution in power sector in the Gurez Valley.

The Deputy Speaker also directed the department to expedite the installation of 800 Solar Streetlights, 5000 Solar Home lights and 1000 Solar Lanterns in the valley.

Gurezi instructed the JKSPDC to ensure installation of two DG sets costing Rs 15 lakh at Tribal village in the Tehsil Gurez in a time bound manner.

The Deputy Speaker directed the concerned to ensure strict implementation of Board decisions including ensuring adequate supply of electricity to the area.

Among others, Managing Director, J&K State Power Development Corporation (SPDC), Dr Shah Faisal, Development Commissioner Power, JKSDPC, Additional Secretary, Science &Technology and concerned senior officers of PDD, S&T and JKSPDC were present in the meeting.

