Dy CM for expediting Rs 143 cr AMRUT works, Tawi River Front Development Project

JAMMU : The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh today directed the officers to ensure that the projects undertaken are completed within the stipulated time frame and also divide the execution into phases in order to fast pace the works.

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking at a review meeting convened to discuss the various initiatives being undertaken in the Housing and Urban Sector by Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu Development Authority and other allied agencies.

Commissioner/ Secretary Housing and Urban Development Mr Hridesh Kumar, Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, Director land Management, Jammu Development Authority and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed for early completion of the works to the tune of Rs 143.54 cr taken up under the AMRUT scheme maintaining that timely completion is essential to augment the facilities under drainage, sewerage sectors, besides also augmentation of the urban transport in Jammu city. He said officers should work in a coordinated manner to ensure timely completion of these works by holding regular meetings as well as dividing the execution into phases, which would accelerate its implementation.

The meeting was informed that the works to the tune of Rs 143.54 cr have been taken under AMRUT in Jammu city which include drainage, sewerage, septage sectors, urban transport and creation of green spaces on different Nallahs.

It was further given out that construction/ augmentation of drainage schemes is being done at Saraswati Vihar, Tope Sherkhania, Rajiv Basti, Vikram Chowk, Vasant Vihar via Bharat Nagar (Kamla Palace), deep drains along Tawi canal in Trikuta Nagar extension, Swagat Vihar Deli, ST Mohalla back side of FCI Godowns, Main Rehari Nallah on back side of Science College, JKAP Lines Channi Rama, Canal Road, besides construction of new drains at Sunder Nagar, Sharika Vihar, Christian Colony at an estimated cost of Rs 43.79 crore.

Similarly, under Sewerage sector construction of 4 MLD STP for treatment of 5 Nallahs on left bank of river Tawi is being undertaken with an estimated cost of Rs 27.52 cr. Under septage sector, Septage Management scheme is coming up at Bhagwati Nagar with an estimated cost of Rs 8.64 cr.

It was also given out that under urban transport construction of multi tier parking at Panjtirthi, Parade, Circular Road and Gandhi Nagar, installation of intelligent traffic system and development of pedestrian walk way at Peer Kho is also coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 58.55 cr. Development of green spaces is also being carried out along Nallahs at the cost of Rs 5 cr.

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed the officers of the Jammu Development Authority to fast pace the work on the prestigious Tawi River Front (TRF) project maintaining that it is one of the projects of the city having a tremendous potential to increase the tourism of the area besides ensuring the requisite protection of the bunds of the water body. He also asked for speeding up the development of Maharaja Hari Singh park, Bus Stand project and other prestigious projects.

