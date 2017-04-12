Dy CM felicitates people on Baisakhi

JAMMU : Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Nirmal Singh today felicitated people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi which is being celebrated on Thursday.

Extending greetings Dr Singh prayed for peace, prosperity of the people of the state and expressed hope that the joyous festival Baisakhi may inspire us to strive for peace, harmony and amity and work for the unity and progress of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister said the tradition of observing Baisakhi with harmony and brotherhood adds color to its festivity.

