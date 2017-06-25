Lal Singh convenes public grievances redressal camp

KATHUA: Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment, Ch Lal Singh said that improving basic facilities is high on the agenda of present government and sincere efforts are being made to provide better road connectivity, clean drinking water, uninterrupted electricity and up-graded educational and health infrastructure to people of the State, especially those living in rural and far off areas.

This was stated by the Minister while addressing a public grievances redressal camp held here at Government Middle School, Athoon, Basohli today.

Several deputations from village Sarthan, Athoon, Gunni and Hatli apprised the Minister of their problems pertaining to roads, water, widow pension, BPL ration card and construction of houses for the homeless.

Lal Singh assured them that their genuine demands would be addressed in a phased manner. He asked people to extend complete cooperation to executing agencies in effective implementation of development projects in their areas.

The Minister exhorted upon the officers to work for welfare of common people with innovative and people friendly approach.

To further boost road connectivity in far flung areas, the Minister directed the concerned officers to conduct a detailed survey to link these unconnected areas to existing road network and called for cooperation of locals in this regard. He said that construction of these roads will provide connectivity to remote villages like Sarthan and Gunni.

The Minister exhorted upon the people to take care of Government assets as their own so that better facilities can be provided to them.

Earlier, Lal Singh reviewed the progress on Hatli-Mannu road.

Among others ACD, Executive Engineer PWD, DFOs, AEEs and other district officers were present on the occasion.

