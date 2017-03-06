Dr Jitendra Singh calls for unmasking separatist leaders’ duplicity

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU/UDHAMPUR, Mar 5: Making a scathing attack on what he termed the duplicity of so-called Kashmiri leaders with separatist leanings, Union Minister of State in PMO with Independent charge of North Eastern States, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that recent developments in the Valley have made the youth more awakened and, therefore, it is high time to unmask these leaders.

Talking to reporters here, while on his way to Udhampur to lay the foundation stone of 10 KV FM Radio Station and inauguration of Passport Office, he said these leaders instigate poor children to become stone pelters and sacrifice their lives for so called Jehad whereas they have lodged their children in safe lodges in metropolitan cities outside Valley or abroad.

Lambasting them, Dr Jitendra Singh said that some of these leaders want for Government jobs for their children while others want that their children should either be Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister.

“They should show guts and set up an example if they are interested in so called freedom struggle by offering their own children to become stone pelters and take up socalled Jehad instead of luring the children of poor people and throwing them in the jaws of death’’, he added.

Responding to a question on ongoing encounter in Kashmir valley of security forces with terrorists, Dr Jitendra Singh said this is the vindication of appeal made by Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat to elders in the society and family members that they should advise their children not to come in the line of fire.

Lauding the role of Army in its fight against terrorism, Dr Jitendra Singh said Army is doing commendable job and it is the responsibility of every citizen to cooperate with Army so that there is no loss of innocent lives.

Later laying the foundation stone of Rs 9.25 crore 10 KV FM Radio Station and inauguration of Passport Office at Udhampur, the Union Minister said while the FM Station will be the third such Station in newly sanctioned FM stations in the country, the Passport Office at Udhampur will be the third in J&K after the two already established at Capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

Dr Jitendra Singh said laying of foundation stone of FM Radio Station and opening of Passport Office in Udhampur is a new milestone in the development of the State under the Narendra Modi led Union Government.

He, while highlighting the various projects launched by the Modi Government for the welfare of the State said the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel will also be inaugurated after March 15 any time now as work on this 11 km long tunnel has been completed.

He said Surface Transport Ministry has to finalize the date for its inauguration with Prime Minister as the tunnel is all set for inauguration. It is a monumental project and will also remain the attraction of tourists as this tunnel is first of its kind in Asia.

It will have a facility of petrol pump as will as mechanical garage inside for repairs of vehicles.

He said the work on the Radio Station will begin soon and it will be completed within 15 months. The Radio Station will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9.24 crore without cost of land which has been donated by Kaka Ram and his brother.

Kaka Ram who too was present on the occasion was felicitated by Dr Jitendra Singh. He said that besides providing a job to Kaka Ram’s family member, he will make the first broadcast from the Radio Station on its inauguration.

Dr Jitendra Singh said “we belong to that period when there was no TV, Internet and Mobile and in communicating with our relatives or friends outside we have to book a trunk call”.

“At that time it was Vividh Bharti and Radio Station Jammu which broadcast Chiterkala Sangeet or Dogri songs respectively to entertain the people and these were the only medium linking with your emotions and sentiments”, he added.

He said laying the foundation stone of the FM Station after 65 long years is a dream come true. The demand of the same was made in 1965 Indo-Pak war for two reasons, one was that at that time Pakistan Radio Station was only audible here and another the army personnel stationed here need information from time to time, he added.

He said the then MLA Lala Shivcharan Gupta took up this issue but there were many more priorities before the Government at that time and the Radio Station couldn’t be established. The Government had set up transmitter here but could not establish Radio Station, he added. However, the people will now have satisfaction that their long time dream has been fulfilled for which they were aspiring for last 65 years, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the population of youth whose age is 35 years below is 65 percent in the country and such Radio Stations besides opening an outlet will also provide an opportunity to youth who have capability but no opportunity to channelize their talent which now they can do through this medium. “This Radio Station will provide you an opportunity to identify your credibility also’’, he added.

He said that the Radio Kashmir Jammu was also dependent on talent from this region and some artists who remained linked to the Radio Station Jammu earned the name and fame. In this regard he also referred to name of Dr Jitender Udhampuri former Director Radio Kashmir Jammu. But as there was no Radio Station in Udhampur so some talented people remained in oblivion here, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh on the occasion complimented Director General All India Radio Fayaz Shehrayar for rendering full cooperation in establishment of FM Station at Udhampur.

He said when policy of establishing three new FM Stations was framed “we took up the issue with Fayaz Shehrayar and kept the proposal for Udhampur Station before Minister of Information and Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu and he sanctioned the same”. Besides Udhampur two FM Stations will be established one at Nelore in Andhra Pradesh and another in Sultanpur in UP. But first the foundation stone was laid at Udhampur today, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh while highlighting the other achievements of the Narendra Modi Government and developmental projects brought for the State during last over two and half years of Modi rule referred to sanctioning of Rs 170 crore for Devika Conservation Project in Udhampur, hiking the relief of Talwara migrants, increasing compensation to border firing victims, construction of Biotech Park at Ghati Kathua, sanction of seed plant for Kathua, opening of Passport Office at Udhampur, sanction of over Rs 1400 crore road projects out of Rs 2800 crore for Kathua -Doda Lok Sabha Constituency under PMGSY, construction of Rs 160 crore Keriyan Gandyal bridge over river Ravi and many more bridges and road projects including sanction of Delhi, Amritsar Katra Corridor and sanction of Chanderkala tunnel in Bhaderwah.

The Union Minister said that instead of holding public darbars, he believes that work is worship which will speak some day. Dr Jitendra Singh also stressed on developing work culture as is being advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said as he was given charge of Sports Ministry for a short stint, he cleared 22 indoor Stadiums for 22 districts of the country out of which one Stadium was sanctioned for Udhampur. Besides, he sanctioned Rs 10 crore for Udhampur Stadium, he added.

Referring to signing of agreement on Shahpur Kandi canal by JK and Punjab Government yesterday, he said it is unfortunate that in last over 65 years Kandi could not be transformed into a green patch and with the construction of canal Kandi will no longer remain Kandi in Kathua and Samba districts.

Later while inaugurating the Passport office at Udhampur Post Office, Dr Jitendra Singh said he is committed to serve the people while recalling the first speech of Prime Minister after taking oath of office in May 2014 that his Government is dedicated to poor and down-trodden people of this nation. “I say with confidence that every project and welfare scheme taken up in hand by Narendra Modi Government is dedicated to poor’’, he added.

The Union Minister highlighted various schemes launched by the Union Government which included Jan Dhan Yojna, Fasal Bhima Yojna, Ujala Yojna etc.

On gas subsidy, he said earlier UPA was in confusion whether to give subsidy on nine or 11 gas cylinders but Narendra Modi after taking over the reins of Government announced that those who have capacity should give up the subsidy and people reciprocated fully.

Likewise on demonetization of currency notes people fully backed PM and an old man went upto the extent of saying that he was proud of Prime Minister who has courage of conviction to speak the truth. “This is the courage of Prime Minister that few months ahead of the elections in the five States he took the decision of note ban,” he added.

The Union Minister said with the opening of Passport office in Udhampur, Government wants to bring visa and passport facilities to peoples’ door steps.

Lashing out at opposition, Dr Jitendra Singh said the opposition accused us that Government has failed. But it is an evidence based era and every achievement of Government is before the people, he added.

Addressing the function MLA Udhampur Pawan Gupta complimented Dr Jitendra Singh for taking keen interest in development of the constituency. He highlighted various developmental projects brought by Union Minister for the State and demanded that Kaka Ram family be given the Class IV job in the Radio Station as he donated the land for the same.

Gupta said that Radio Station and Passport offices are two gifts given to people of Udhampur by Dr Jitendra Singh.

In his address Regional Passport Officer, Vimarash Aryan said that within 20 minutes all formalities will be completed in Udhampur Office. He too complimented Dr Jitendra Singh for taking keen interest in establishing the Passport Office at Udhampur.

Earlier addressing the function while laying the foundation stone of FM Radio Station Fayaz Shehrayar said the FM was sanctioned for Udhampur with the efforts of Union Minister. He said the Radio Station can cater to the needs of local folk artists, promote the culture and will reflect the aspirations of the people.

Once constructed this Station will be a public property for ever. He said the Radio Station will be completed in 15 months.

BJP State general secretary Pawan Khajuria was also present in both the functions besides DC Udhampur Neeraj Kumar who also made a welcome address while laying the foundation stone of FM Station.

