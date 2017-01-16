Dr Jitendra, Sat term decision on demonetization historic

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 15: One day State Working Committee meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held here, today.

During the Working Committee meeting Union Minister of State in PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh moved the political resolution of the Party before Working Committee.

While speaking on the resolution, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the resolution enumerates various decisions taken by the Central Government during the last three months which have been historic and show the total and complete commitment of Narendra Modi to make India a great nation in the comity of the world nations. He said that demonetization and the crusade launched to make India a cashless economy is a move to take the country into the futuristic 21st century in the real sense.

Notwithstanding Congress and its cohorts opposition to the demonetization and its efforts to incite the public against the Government and to rake it up as a anti-people and anti-poor move has utterly failed which demonstrates that the Indian public is with Narendra Modi and fully supports its actions to curb black money.

Dr. Jitendra Singh came heavily on Congress and other parties for trying to find fault with the rehabilitation package for the refugees from West Pakistan and PoJK and demanded that these parties must inform the public as to how much relief had been provided by these parties when they were in power since 1947. He said BJP is dedicated to nationalism, democracy and service to poorest of poor.

On grant of compensation to stone pelters he said BJP has always stood against terrorism and will not support which is liable to encourage anti-national elements.

On demonetization he said in hundreds of years such decisions are taken once and it needs courage and will power. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed both and people have fully endorsed his decision.

He said earlier movements were started by the people but this time people carried forward the movement launched by PM.

Dr Singh said people have full faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi and this can be gauged from the fact that earlier in UP Government debaters were held whether to give subsidy on nine LPG Cylinders or three but for first time BJP mustered courage asking people to leave subsidy and 1.2 core people of the country voluntarily gave up subsidy.

He also termed the sanction of IIT and AIIMS for the State a landmark decisions and urged the State Government to offer incentives to doctors and academicians form outside. He also while terming the decision of GST by Modi Government revolutionary step said if GST is not brought there will be no progress in the State.

The political resolution was fully endorsed by the Working Committee after it was seconded by Cabinet Minister Chandar Parkash Ganga. Ganga highlighted the various achievements of the BJP that were mentioned in the resolution.

Dr. Nirmal Singh highlighted the achievements and the schemes launc-hed by the State coalition Gover-nment in his address to the Working Com-mittee. He said that clearing the total chaos and mis-management which had been the abiding characteristic of the previous Government will take time. The good work being done by the State Government has started showing results. The power blackouts have become rare and the roads which are being now laid out will last for very long as international specifications are being strictly adhered to.

The Deputy Chief Minister said after a gap of many years elections to the grass root forums like Panchayats are being planned and will be held in the very near future so that the problems at the village level get addressed meaningfully and effectively. The BJP is committed to the democracy and to ensure that welfare measures reach to the poorest and last man in the queue is its commitment, he added.

He further stated that the party is committed to Ek Atam Manavad of Pt. Deen Dayal Updhayaya which means unity, upliftment and enlightenment of the soul.

Sat Sharma, State president of the Party while addressing the Working Committee said that we should not get distracted by the propaganda of the opposition parties with regard to the historical decisions and schemes launched by the Central Government under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi. The decisions taken by Modi are of seminal importance and will leave lasting positive effect on the country and its economy. The demonetization is a step which will ensure an economy without black money and result in the unleashing of the full potential of the India. The coalition Government in the State is also not lagging behind in carrying forward the minimum common development programme on the basis of which the BJP entered into coalition with PDP, he added.

Jugal Kishore Sharma MP also highlighted the large number welfare schemes launched by the Central Government for the progress and upliftment of the poorest of the poor of the country and of every segment of the society and region.

State general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul laid before the Working Committee the programmes related to the marking of birth centenary years of Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhayaya.

District president Samba Jangbir Singh presented the welcome address and the proceedings were conducted by State general secretary Pawan Khajuria while as State secretary Sanjay Baru read the minutes of previous Working Committee Meeting. The hall were the meeting was held was named as Bansi Lal Bharti Sabhaghar.

The meeting started with floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, Pt. Deen Dayal and Pt. Prem Nath Dogra by State leaders.

