Dr Jitendra represents Modi Govt at Portuguese National Day

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 12: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh officially represented the Government of India and the Union Council of Ministers at the Portuguese National Day celebrations here, organized by the Embassy of Portugal.

The event began with the playing of the National Anthems of India and Portugal followed by a welcome address by the Portuguese Ambassador to India João da Camara and the Chief Guest address by Dr Jitendra Singh. There was also a cultural programme with participation by diverse cultural groups and followed by formal “At Home”. The event was attended by the staff members of the diplomatic mission, senior officers from Indian Ministry of External Affairs and prominent citizens drawn from different sections of Lutyen’s Delhi circle.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to United States of America from 25th of June might also possibly include an en-route stopover at the Portuguese capital of Lisbon. In that case, he said, it would be an opportunity to carry forward a one-to-one personal interaction between the two Heads of States which got initiated during the recent India visit of Portugal Prime Minister, António Costa.

Dr Jitendra Singh also observed that the Department of Administrative Reforms, Pensions and Grievances, which is also a part of his Ministry, is already in the process of evolving a mechanism for collaboration between India and Portugal, wherein the two countries would be able to exchange inputs on best practices in governance. He said, India is already receiving trainees and interns in the Ministry of Personnel from different countries and the same practice can also be extended to the Civil Servants of both Portugal and India.

The Portuguese Ambassador João da Camara thanked Dr Jitendra Singh for having spared his precious time and said, his presence at the Portuguese National Day is an indication of the warmth and priority with which the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at its relationship with the important European Nation of Portugal.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With