Don’t check vehicles with Traffic stickers: JK Police

JAMMU: In a stern warning to stopping on outside State vehicles on the name of checking, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police today issued stickers to vehicles at the State’s entry point.

The vehicles shall not be stopped for checking thereafter except for exceptional conditions, the traffic police said.

An Internal Vigilance Group, headed by Staff Officer to IGP Traffic J&K has been constituted to ensure compliance of these guidelines and eliminate chances of undue harassment, malpractices or wrongdoings, he said.

“Vehicles so checked at Traffic Check Post (TCP) Lakhanpur (in Kathua district) and having been issued a sticker shall not be stopped for checking thereafter anywhere in the State except under exceptions,” the guidelines issued by Traffic Headquarters said.

As per the guidelines all the inter-state vehicles (passenger and load carriers) including tourist vehicles, coming from outside the State will be checked, one time, at TCP Lakhanpur by a team of traffic police officers, to be headed by an officer not less than an Inspector (DTI), who will thereafter issue a special sticker to the vehicle checked which will be pasted on the windscreen of the vehicle. (AGENCIES)

