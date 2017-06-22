Div Com interacts with civil society members

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 21: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari today convened a meeting with representatives of civil society and sought their cooperation in maintaining peaceful environment in the region.

IGP, Jammu SD Singh Jamwal, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Additional Commissioner, Rehana Batool, DIG, Jammu Ashkoor Wani, SSP, Jammu Dr. Sunil Gupta, ADC Jammu Arun Kumar Manhas and other senior officers of district administration were present in the meeting.

The members of civil society brought to the notice of Div Com various issues pertaining to provision of essential facilities to the yatris during their stay at Jammu and enroute yatra.

Stressing upon the participants to assist the administration in smooth conduct of yatra, the Div Com said that peace and harmony is prerequisite for development and comprehensive progress on socio-economic front. The essence with which the festivals have been celebrated and yatra is conducted reflects the bonds of amity and rich heritage of the State, he added.

The representatives demanded that wide publicity of tourist destinations in Jammu should be done so that the tourists coming for Shri Amaranthji Yatra can visit these places during their halt at Jammu. They extended their full cooperation to the district administration for the smooth conduct of upcoming Amarnthji Yatra and maintaining brotherhood and tranquility in the State.

