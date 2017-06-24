sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Div Com inspects four laning of NH

Posted on 24/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
RAMBAN, June 23: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari inspected four laning of National Hhway besides reviewing arrangements for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra from Nashri to  Shaitninallah, here today.
District Development Commissioner Ramban Tariq Hussain Ganai , SSP Mohan Lal, ADC Angrez Singh Rana  and SDM Banihal, Vikas Verma  also accompanied during the visit.
Taking into account importance of prestigious four lane work, Div Com directed the district administration and construction companies for removing all bottlenecks on National Highway. Different issues related to construction of four laning project and land acquisition status were also discussed.
Div Com also reviewed the progress of shifting of HT Towers and other utilities including their reinstallation and developing suitable environment for construction work. Some confronting issues were also resolved on the spot.
During the inspection, instructions were passed for proper maintenance and management of National Highway stretch from Nashri to Banihal in such a way that transportation of vehicles especially during yatra do not obstruct. He stressed for keeping ready necessary men and machinery in order to deal any type of exigency on the highway.
Various instructions were passed to district administration for putting in place all requisite arrangements for pilgrims passing through this district. He directed   all the concerned officers for the comfortable stay of yatris , healthcare, availability of ambulance, uninterrupted water and power supply and sanitation during yatra season.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in State. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top