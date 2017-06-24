Div Com inspects four laning of NH

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 23: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari inspected four laning of National Hhway besides reviewing arrangements for the smooth conduct of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra from Nashri to Shaitninallah, here today.

District Development Commissioner Ramban Tariq Hussain Ganai , SSP Mohan Lal, ADC Angrez Singh Rana and SDM Banihal, Vikas Verma also accompanied during the visit.

Taking into account importance of prestigious four lane work, Div Com directed the district administration and construction companies for removing all bottlenecks on National Highway. Different issues related to construction of four laning project and land acquisition status were also discussed.

Div Com also reviewed the progress of shifting of HT Towers and other utilities including their reinstallation and developing suitable environment for construction work. Some confronting issues were also resolved on the spot.

During the inspection, instructions were passed for proper maintenance and management of National Highway stretch from Nashri to Banihal in such a way that transportation of vehicles especially during yatra do not obstruct. He stressed for keeping ready necessary men and machinery in order to deal any type of exigency on the highway.

Various instructions were passed to district administration for putting in place all requisite arrangements for pilgrims passing through this district. He directed all the concerned officers for the comfortable stay of yatris , healthcare, availability of ambulance, uninterrupted water and power supply and sanitation during yatra season.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With