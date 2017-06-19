sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

‘Disabled athletes not getting platform to showcase talent’

Posted on 19/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

LUCKNOW:  Physically-challenged mountaineer Arunima Sinha today said disabled athletes are not getting a proper platform to showcase their talent.

She accused sports officials of not making public dates of national para-athletics championship and leaking information to a selected few players.

“Whenever the national para-athletic games are held, information does not reach the athletes. Whether the physically-challenged athletes participate or not, is a different question. But, we should be informed at least by emails,” she said.

Arunima had scaled the Mt Everest on May 21, 2013, becoming the first female amputee to reach the highest peak of the world.

Citing an example, the mountaineer, who was awarded Padma Shri in 2015, said, “In March-April this year Jaipur hosted the national para-athletics championship. But, I came to know about it very recently. With great difficulty, I came to know that the next such championship will be held in October-November.

“Similarly, the national junior para-athletics games were held on June 11 in Faridabad. But, sportspersons did not get any information. The physically-challenged sportspersons are not getting a proper platform to showcase their talents,” she rued.

She also alleged that the physically-challenged players were forced to seek permission from officials to enter sports stadia.

“This is absolutely unjustified,” she said.

Arunima, who had earlier expressed interest in opening an academy for physically-challenged sportspersons in UP’s Unnao district, said she now wants to open the academy in the state capital.

She also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to put a mechanism in place, so that physically- challenged athletes do not have to seek permission from sports officials to enter any stadium. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Social Trends. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top