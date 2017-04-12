DIPR to organize Children’s Film Festival, Cultural Carnival, Photo Exhibition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 11: Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) is organizing Children’s Film Festival, Cultural Carnival and Photo Exhibition in connection with ‘Jammu Mahotsav-2017’.

Giving details of the programmes to be organized by DIPR, Director Information Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said in the category of Children’s Film Festival, features films for children will be screened at Govt SRML Higher Secondary School Parade, Govt College for Women Parade, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Mubarak Mandi, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Rehari and Govt Higher Secondary School Bakshi Nagar.

He said while the venues of screening at Govt College for Women Parade and Govt Higher Secondary School Bakshi Nagar will be restricted to children of the cluster schools, the other three venues including Govt SRML Higher Secondary School Parade, Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Mubarak Mandi and Govt Girls Higher Secondary School Rehari will be open for all the children after 12 noon.

He said the Children’s Film Festival will be inaugurated by the Minister of State for Tourism, Culture and Education, Priya Sethi and the feature films to be screened during the Festival include Bandu Boxer, Ek Ajooba, Kuk Doo Koo, Chatpat Chunmoon, Aasman Se Gira, Gilli Gilli Atta, Nandu Raja, Kukro Koo and others.

Dr Shahid said that Joint Director Information Jammu, Manisha Sarin will be coordinating the programmes to be presented by DIPR.

He said the Cultural Carnival and Photo Exhibition is being organized by the Cultural Wing of DIPR at Kala Kendra Jammu and it will include presentation of bouquet of J&K’s unique and diverse art including Dogri, Kashmir, Gojri, Pahari, Ladakhi and others.

The Cultural Carnival will be inaugurated at 5.00 PM on April 13 by the Minister of State for Tourism, Culture and Education, Priya Sethi, he said.

The DIPR is also organizing a Photo Exhibition at Kala Kendra during Jammu Mahotsav showcasing the rich culture and heritage of the region.

Pertinently, Jammu Mahotsav-2017 is being organized in the winter capital from April 13, 2017 to April 16, 2017 to promote Jammu as an independent tourist destination. The four-day cultural carnival will showcase rich cultural heritage of the State and the region.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With