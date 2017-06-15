Dilip Kumar’s ancestral house in Peshawar caves in

PESHAWAR: The century-old ancestral house of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, which was already in a dilapidated condition, has collapsed but the authorities say a replica would soon come up at the site.

Only the front portion and the gate of the house, situated in Mohalla Khuda Dad near historic Qissa Khawani bazaar, are intact now, according Shakeel Waheedullah, General Secretary, Cultural Heritage Council.

Prominent members of the city criticised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government for neglecting the preservation of the iconic structure even though it was declared a national heritage in 2014 by the archaeology department.

Waheedullah said he submitted six applications to the KP Government to draw their attention to the condition of the house but no action was taken.

He said Saira Bano, wife of Dilip Kumar, has been informed about the condition of the house.

“Saira Bano became dejected after she came to know about the collapse of the ancestral house of Dilip Kumar,” he said. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With