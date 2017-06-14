DGP says Jaish carried out Tuesday attacks  

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr SP Vaid today said Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist outfit was involved in the series of terrorists attacks on Tuesday. He said though HM terrorist outfit has also claimed responsibility but we are ruling it out.

“As per our intelligence inputs Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit was involved in these attacks. Though Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) has claimed responsibility. We are sure it was JeM,” said the DGP . He said the security personnel injured in the attacks are stable.

The terrorists carried out a series of attacks in the valley last night in which 15 security personnel of CRPF, State Police and army were wounded. The gunmen also looted four automatic weapons from police guards of a retired judge. Two police personnel who were guarding the house of a retired Judge in Anantnag were also injured and terrorists decamped with four weapons last night.

The DGP said the terrorists were carrying out such attacks during the holy month in previous years also and there is nothing new. “But unfortunately militants are using this month for violence,” he said.

About the surge in militant activities in south Kashmir, Dr Vaid said it is because majority militants operating there are locals while it is opposite in north Kashmir where foreign militants are active.

The police chief said there would be unprecedented security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage to holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, commencing from June 29.

“There will be no problem to pilgrims undertaking the yatra this year,” he announced.

Security forces remain on high alert , though However, the situation is normal across the Valley, including south Kashmir where terrorists attacks happened . (Agencies)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With