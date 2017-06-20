sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

DGCA guidelines to help airport firefighters beat stress

Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI:  Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued guidelines to airports across the country on helping emergency responders cope with stress and fatigue.

The advisory issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation on aerodrome firefighters (ARFF), who fight fires in aircraft and airport buildings and assist in evacuation of passengers, emphasises that airports must observe “human factors” and incorporate them in emergency planning and training manuals.

The DGCA has recommended that airports must have a treatment programme for emergency responders, who may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorders, in order to ensure their mental and psychological well being.

“Such treatment and counselling can be provided by other airport personnel who have undergone proper training or by external medical institutions,” says the advisory.

The guidelines also require airport operators to ensure that their staff can have adequate rest despite the nature of their job requiring them to rush for an emergency at short notice.

The advisory recognises noise levels at an airport as a health hazard and moots mandatory use of hearing protection devices as well as regular hearing tests.

DGCA has also suggested a fitness programme to help personnel with their rigorous routine.

The regulatory body has said that “human factors” should be kept in mind while designing rescue equipment and fire stations.

Therefore, fire vehicles should be ergonomically designed so as to optimise human performance during security operations and fire stations should be located in such a manner that firefighters are able to meet the stipulated response time in the event of an aircraft emergency.

A DGCA source said the advisory is in keeping with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, of which India is a member.

“The last 10 years have witnessed mushrooming of several airports on PPP model. During this expansion ‘human factor’ was an area which was being neglected which we have now tried to address,” said the official. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top