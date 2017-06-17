DG CRPF, VC JKTDC meet Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 16: Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, DG, CRPF, met Governor N. N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Governor and DG discussed the obtaining and arising internal security situation and the operational arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

Rafi Ahmad Mir, Vice-Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), also met Governor.

Mir briefed the Governor about the schemes initiated by the JKTDC to upgrade its infrastructure and attract tourists, particularly the pilgrims who visit the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Amarnathji Shrines, who are being offered special packages and discounts.

Governor advised Mir to ensure that all required steps are taken to induct only professionally trained manpower in the tourism sector which must provide very high class facilities to the tourists. He also questioned how and why the Corporation would ever suffer losses if its functioning was efficient and transparent.

