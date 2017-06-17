sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

DG CRPF, VC JKTDC meet Governor

Posted on 17/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
SRINAGAR, June 16:  Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, DG, CRPF, met Governor N. N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Governor and DG discussed the obtaining and arising internal security situation and the operational arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra.
Rafi Ahmad Mir, Vice-Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), also met Governor.
Mir briefed the Governor about the schemes initiated by the JKTDC to upgrade its infrastructure and attract tourists, particularly the pilgrims who visit the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Amarnathji Shrines, who are being offered special packages and discounts.
Governor advised Mir to ensure that all required steps are taken to induct only professionally trained manpower in the tourism sector which must provide very high class facilities to the tourists. He also questioned how and why the Corporation would ever suffer losses if its functioning was efficient and transparent.

