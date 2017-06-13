Def Miniser unveils book on DRDO

sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor
Posted on 13/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today released a booklet on the contribution of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to the Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

A number of DRDO-developed weapon systems, platforms and dual use equipment have been accepted and inducted into the forces.

Among them are Tejas fighter jets, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System, Akash Weapon System, SONAR systems, Varunastra Torpedo, Bharani Weapon Locating Radar (WLR) and RUSTOM-II MALE Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

The production value of DRDO-developed products, cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), has grown by 60 per cent in the last three years to approximately Rs 2,57,000 crore, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said. (AGENCIES)

