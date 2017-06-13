Def Miniser unveils book on DRDO

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today released a booklet on the contribution of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to the Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

A number of DRDO-developed weapon systems, platforms and dual use equipment have been accepted and inducted into the forces.

Among them are Tejas fighter jets, Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) System, Akash Weapon System, SONAR systems, Varunastra Torpedo, Bharani Weapon Locating Radar (WLR) and RUSTOM-II MALE Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

The production value of DRDO-developed products, cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), has grown by 60 per cent in the last three years to approximately Rs 2,57,000 crore, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said. (AGENCIES)

