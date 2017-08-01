sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Def forces lost 37 aircraft, helicopters in last 3 yrs: Govt

Posted on 1/08/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
NEW DELHI: A total of 37 defence aircraft and helicopters have crashed since May 2014 in which 55 people were killed, the Government told the Rajya Sabha today.

According to details provided by the minister of state for defence, the armed forces lost 25 aircraft and 12 helicopters during the period.

Out of the total, the Indian Air Force lost 24 aircraft and five helicopters in crashes since 2014-15 and main reasons for the accidents were human error and technical defect.

“37 fighters and defence aircraft have crashed during the last three years,” Subhash Bhamre said in a written response to a question.

He said every accident is thoroughly investigated by a court of inquiry and its recommendations are implemented. (AGENCIES)

  • Jahar Nandi

    PATHETIC

