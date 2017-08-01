Def forces lost 37 aircraft, helicopters in last 3 yrs: Govt

NEW DELHI: A total of 37 defence aircraft and helicopters have crashed since May 2014 in which 55 people were killed, the Government told the Rajya Sabha today.

According to details provided by the minister of state for defence, the armed forces lost 25 aircraft and 12 helicopters during the period.

Out of the total, the Indian Air Force lost 24 aircraft and five helicopters in crashes since 2014-15 and main reasons for the accidents were human error and technical defect.

“37 fighters and defence aircraft have crashed during the last three years,” Subhash Bhamre said in a written response to a question.

He said every accident is thoroughly investigated by a court of inquiry and its recommendations are implemented. (AGENCIES)

