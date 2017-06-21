sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Deepika nominated for Teen Choice Awards alongside Gal Gadot

Posted on 21/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

LOS ANGELES, June 20: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been nominated in Teen Choice Awards for her breakthrough role in “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” and the actress will compete with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot for the trophy.
Deepika, 31, has been nominated in the Choice Action Movie Actress category for essaying the role of xXx agent Serena Unger, who helps Xander Cage in saving the world in the DJ Caruso directed film.
The official Twitter page for Teen Choice Awards posted a photo of the nominations.
Her co-stars Nina Dobrev and Ruby Rose, who had key roles in the movie, are also nominated.
Others competing in the category are Michelle Rodriguez for “Fate of the Furious” and Kaya Scodelario for “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”.
Deepika’s co-star and film’s lead actor Vin Diesel has also been nominated for Choice Action Movie Actor.
DJ Caruso recently confirmed that Deepika will return for the sequel of “XxX: Return of Xander Cage”. (PTI)

