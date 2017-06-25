Declare KPs as internally displaced people: Kashmiri Hindu group to Modi

WASHINGTON: A Kashmiri Hindu group today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recognise Kashmiri Pandits as internally displaced people and ensure that the property left behind by them in the Valley is protected and illegal occupants removed.

“If Kashmiri Hindus lose their temples, houses and property, their ethnic cleansing will become permanent,” Kashmiri Hindu Foundation said in a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Modi.

“Kashmiri Hindus should be recognised as internally displaced people and a declaration should be made to this effect. Implement a plan to ensure that property left behind by the refugees is preserved and protected and illegal occupants removed,” it said.

This plan should also cover those Kashmiri Hindus who have been forced to sign documents of sale under any kind of duress, the foundation said. (AGENCIES)

